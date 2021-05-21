newsbreak-logo
Limon, CO

Limon calendar: Coming events

Limon Post
Limon Post
 1 day ago

(LIMON, CO) Limon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Limon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvNFD_0a7CmMn700

Union Pacific League Meet

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Union Pacific League Meet, hosted by Limon High School in Limon CO. Starting Friday, June 18th.

Warren Mitchell Invitational

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Warren Mitchell Invitational, hosted by Limon High School in Limon CO. Starting Saturday, May 22nd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cT9H3_0a7CmMn700

Porsche Club of America

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

No admission charge for spectators at this event. This event is a “DE”, a Drivers Education event. For more information about DE’s go HERE To register for a PCA event visit their Registration Page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcghl_0a7CmMn700

Wild Horses - Special 3-Part Workshop

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 42132 Ridge Road, Deer Trail, CO 80105

Take advantage of this exciting and unique opportunity to photograph wild mustangs, both au naturel and hard at work with a cowboy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Nabm_0a7CmMn700

Aaron Watson at the 2021 Lincoln County Fair

Hugo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 33747 County Road 2W, Hugo, CO 80821

Aaron Watson at the Lincoln County Fair August 13th, 2021

Limon Post

Limon Post

Limon, CO
ABOUT

With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

