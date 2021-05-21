Limon calendar: Coming events

(LIMON, CO) Limon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Limon area:

Union Pacific League Meet Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Union Pacific League Meet, hosted by Limon High School in Limon CO. Starting Friday, June 18th.

Warren Mitchell Invitational Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Warren Mitchell Invitational, hosted by Limon High School in Limon CO. Starting Saturday, May 22nd.

Porsche Club of America Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

No admission charge for spectators at this event. This event is a “DE”, a Drivers Education event. For more information about DE’s go HERE To register for a PCA event visit their Registration Page

Wild Horses - Special 3-Part Workshop Deer Trail, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 42132 Ridge Road, Deer Trail, CO 80105

Take advantage of this exciting and unique opportunity to photograph wild mustangs, both au naturel and hard at work with a cowboy.

Aaron Watson at the 2021 Lincoln County Fair Hugo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 33747 County Road 2W, Hugo, CO 80821

Aaron Watson at the Lincoln County Fair August 13th, 2021