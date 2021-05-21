Events on the Beresford calendar

(BERESFORD, SD) Beresford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beresford:

Glacier Hills Ultra 50K Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 28767 482nd Ave, Canton, SD

The Newton Hills Ultra gives runners the chance to take the next step as it provides race distances of 20 km, 30 km, and 50 km. Join us October 23, 2021 for a great run through Newton Hills State...

Pillow Case Class! Alcester, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Learn a fun new way to make a pillow case! $20, includes fabric needed for the project! Seating is limited and only reserved by signing up on Sew Storm Quilting website

Keeping it Reel Hawarden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 84 West 10th St, Hawarden, IA

Keeping it Reel at Big Sioux Rec Area, 84 10TH St, Hawarden, IA 51023, Hawarden, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 04:00 pm

Godspell Worthing, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 121 S Main St, Worthing, SD

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in...

SUNDAY MUSIC ON THE PATIO Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 28079 481st Ave, Canton, SD

FREE EVENT! ALL AGES WELCOME! JOIN US ON SUNDAY, JUNE 27TH FOR LIVE MUSIC ON THE PATIO FEATURING GEOFF GUNDERSON. FAT KID FILLY'S FOOD TRUCK WILL BE HERE! YUMMY!