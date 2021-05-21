Grand Marais events coming soon

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Live events are coming to Grand Marais.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

2021 Cook County Market Opens May 29! Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 116 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

The Cook County Market opens in the parking lot of The Hub (The Senior Center) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 and will be held every Saturday through MEA Weekend in October. This year, look for new...

Mini-class: Drawing on Point Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Through a variety of drawing prompts and simple exercises, Andy will teach students to loosen up and have fun while gaining a greater knowledge of what drawing can be and learning to see and...

Fly Fishing Intensive: Casting and Presenting a Fly Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Imagine casting a fly to a feeding fish more than 50 feet away, allowing the fly to drift naturally through clear slow-moving water, and then watching the fish surface and take it in. That...

2021 Le Grand Du Nord Gravel Cycling Classic Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Le Grand represents one of the most amazing gravel courses in the United States. Beginning in Grand Marais, all three events have views of Lake Superior before climbing to their final destinations.



Fisherman’s Picnic 2021 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 110 Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

This is way more than just shore lunch! It’s the Annual Fisherman’s Picnic and downtown Grand Marais is filled with visitors, crazy days sales, craft show, daily contests and prizes, live music...