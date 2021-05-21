newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MN

Grand Marais events coming soon

Posted by 
Grand Marais Updates
Grand Marais Updates
 1 day ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Live events are coming to Grand Marais.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMQh5_0a7CmIGD00

2021 Cook County Market Opens May 29!

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 116 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

The Cook County Market opens in the parking lot of The Hub (The Senior Center) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 and will be held every Saturday through MEA Weekend in October. This year, look for new...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siN3F_0a7CmIGD00

Mini-class: Drawing on Point

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Through a variety of drawing prompts and simple exercises, Andy will teach students to loosen up and have fun while gaining a greater knowledge of what drawing can be and learning to see and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fkmp2_0a7CmIGD00

Fly Fishing Intensive: Casting and Presenting a Fly

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Imagine casting a fly to a feeding fish more than 50 feet away, allowing the fly to drift naturally through clear slow-moving water, and then watching the fish surface and take it in. That...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skCOU_0a7CmIGD00

2021 Le Grand Du Nord Gravel Cycling Classic

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Le Grand represents one of the most amazing gravel courses in the United States. Beginning in Grand Marais, all three events have views of Lake Superior before climbing to their final destinations.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdMwj_0a7CmIGD00

Fisherman’s Picnic 2021

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 110 Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

This is way more than just shore lunch! It’s the Annual Fisherman’s Picnic and downtown Grand Marais is filled with visitors, crazy days sales, craft show, daily contests and prizes, live music...

Learn More
Grand Marais Updates

Grand Marais Updates

Grand Marais, MN
1
Followers
7
Post
111
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Marais, MN
State
Wisconsin State
Grand Marais, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Grand#Live Events#Live Music#October#New Music#Lake County#Thu May 05#Sun May 05#Cook County Market#Craft Show#Parking#Fun#Destinations#Sat#Remote Audiences#Mea Weekend#Live Formats#Drawing#In Person Attendance#Live Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
boreal.org

Update on the Grand Marais Arts Festival 2021

The Grand Marais Arts Festival is a much-loved event by artists and visitors alike and, given Governor Walz's announcement on May 6, we are able to host a Festival that will run very similarly to past events. We have worked closely with our public health officials and will continue to...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Grand Marais, MNWTIP

Northern Gardening: New perennials and shrubs

Do you ever wonder who decides what new perennials or shrubs end up being for sale in our garden and nursery stores? This month, Northern Gardening hosts Diane Booth and Joan Farnam discussed just that. Joining Diane and Joan was Debbie Lonne, a horticulturist for Bailey Nursies. Bailey Nurseries is...
cookcountynews-herald.com

In the Rearview Mirror

We began this occasional column early last year as follows: “As the only direct route, Grand Marais residents soon begin to memorize things on Highway 61. And we wonder.” What have we wondered about, and what have we learned? Stay tuned. The Encampment Forest Association near Two Harbors has a 100- year history of conservation and relaxation. And we lost […]
Grand Marais, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Grand Marais Public Library launches early literacy program

The Grand Marais Public Library is delighted to announce a reading program for our youngest readers. The Reading Ready program encourages families and caregivers of young children (birth to kindergarten) to build a daily habit of reading by tracking days that they read together for 15 minutes or more. Then, we celebrate milestones from the first 25 days all the […]
Duluth News Tribune

The Memo: Start making plans for summer

The Northland is gearing up for a busy summer! As events get organized and summer plans start to form, there's plenty happening in the area to keep everyone busy. Here are a couple of new announcements to keep in mind this summer. Bridgeman's introduces food truck. Great news, food truck...
WTIP

Conditions look promising for an outstanding 2021 fishing opener

The weather forecast looks promising and an early-ice out has anglers excited for the upcoming fishing opener across the Boundary Waters and Cook County. Temperatures are forecast for the low to mid 60s for most of Cook County on Saturday, May 15. It’s not unheard of for some of the local lakes to still be frozen on the annual fishing opener. That won’t be the case this year due to an early start to spring and the fact the opener is later this year than usual due to Memorial Day weekend falling on the final days of the month. The fishing opener is always two weeks before Memorial Day weekend in Minnesota.
cookcountynews-herald.com

Grand Marais Library’s Free Juggling Kits Are Up for Grabs—Way Up

Library Director Amanda St. John Grand Marais Public Library is sure to inspire spontaneous acts of juggling throughout Cook County as it distributes 30 Take-and-Move Art kits by May 31. Participants of all ages can request a free kit at the library’s front desk or pickup window while supplies last. Call the library to reserve a kit if your next […]
WTIP

Go Dog North Shore asks city to authorize use of area proposed for dog park

Go Dog North Shore is a local nonprofit that works to see happy and healthy dogs here in our area. The organization has hosted skijor events, participated in parades, and shares dog care information. And for many years, Go Dog North Shore has worked to develop an off-leash, safe exercise area for dogs.
WTIP

Grand Marais Parks Update

There is a lot going on at the Grand Marais parks, marina and golf course. Parks Manager, Dave Tersteeg talks with North Shore Morning host, CJ Heithoff about the golf course opening, construction projects at the Rec Park and Marina, and caribou sculptures in this interview.
Grand Marais, MNWTIP

James Everest talks about second Harbor Park Sound Garden

The Spring Sound Garden is returning to Harbor Park in Grand Marais May 29-30th. Featuring a spacially-based musical experience across the park, it also includes storytelling, photography, with live artists, musicians, and dancers. Creator James Everest talks to Will Moore about what to expect.
Grand Marais, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Local photographer gets unexpected thrill

Camera in hand, Larry Waddell went to the Coast Guard Station at Artist Point in Grand Marais early one morning to investigate why the seagulls were making such a clamor and causing such a commotion. “It was a snowy owl they were pestering, and the owl flew out onto the rocks on my approach. I slowly walked out on the […]
boreal.org

Hwy 61 Grand Marais construction to resume Thursday

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - May 3, 2021. Construction is expected to resume on Hwy 61 in Grand Marais on May 6. Initial work will be occurring from 3rd Avenue West to Broadway and 8th Avenue West to 3rd Avenue West on the lake/south side. Starting May 6,...
WTIP

Spring planting to begin soon at North Shore Health Serenity Garden

Last fall, work began on a Serenity Garden at North Shore Health. The garden is intended to be "a peaceful space in nature for reflection and healing." A lot was accomplished last fall, and there is a lot more to come. See the previous WTIP story here: Work is underway at Serenity Garden at North Shore Health.
Cook County, MNboreal.org

Project 61: A consortium of Cook County businesses create on-line resource to help visitors navigate road construction

The Cook County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Cook County and Boreal Community Media have created an on-line resource to keep the public informed on North Shore road construction. Named Project 61, the on-line website will report on the various locations and phases of the Highway 61 construction, including information on scope of work to be performed, schedules, details on road closing and detours, and how construction will be impact community events and celebrations throughout the summer.