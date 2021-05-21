Fairview events calendar

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Fairview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairview:

Watonga Cheese and Wine Festival Watonga, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Features the annual Great Rat Race, a parade, live music, crafts, an art show, a quilt show, food and beverage options, wine tastings and, of course, a wide-range of cheese-related activities...

26th Annual Youth Fishing Derby Jet, OK

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 71189 Harper Road, Jet, OK

Bring the kids out to the refuge for fishing fun at Bonham Pond. Youth 9 and under will fish from 9am to 10:30, and ages 10-16 fish from 10:30 to noon. Prizes will be awarded in each age category...

UTV Takeover - Waynoka, OK Waynoka, OK

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Waynoka, OK

UTV Takeover is proud to announce that we will be returning to the hills of Waynoka, OK in 2021! The Little Sahara State Park will once again be the Central US’s only 4-day UTV community event...

The Strangles perform at Carnival for a Cure Cherokee, OK

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Carnival for a Cure is a family friendly event featuring craft booths, face painting, street vendors, carnival rides, and food provided by Rickie's Sweets & Eats. All proceeds go to charities for...

Online Only Auction! Fairview, OK

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Mon May 24 , 2021 - 06:00PM i Online Only Auction, 1216 Sooner Dr., Fairview, OK Click to Map