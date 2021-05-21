Live events Exmore — what’s coming up

(EXMORE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Exmore calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Exmore:

Ring The Alarm: Xtreme Burn In May Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 36154 Lankford Highway, Belle Haven, VA 23306

Are you ready to push your mind and body to the limits with this non stop cardio class? Get ready to #RINGTHEALARM with XtremeBurn

Indigenous Indian Council Summit Eastville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7399 Indiantown Road, Eastville, VA 23347

Enjoy Neutral Inspiring Panel Discussions Featuring Real Accawmacke Council Indians restoring wholeness to the Eastern Shore.

XHH In May: W/ SuCora Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 36154 Lankford Highway, Belle Haven, VA 23306

This is not your grandmother's step aerobics class! Enjoy a twist on old school aerobics set to the latest Hip Hop , R&B Tunes

Adult Mental Health First Aid Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 15150 Merry Cat Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306

Think of AMHFA as you would CPR, it's about being the first on the scene and offering help to someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

FREE Shakespeare in the Park: "Much Ado About Nothing" Exmore, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 10A3, A-52, Exmore, VA

One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies filled with witty banter and deception. Trickery, jealousy, deceit, and masquerade each play a role in challenging Benedict and Beatrice’s scorn for love...