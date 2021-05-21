newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

Live events Exmore — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 1 day ago

(EXMORE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Exmore calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Exmore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOUzQ_0a7CmGUl00

Ring The Alarm: Xtreme Burn In May

Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 36154 Lankford Highway, Belle Haven, VA 23306

Are you ready to push your mind and body to the limits with this non stop cardio class? Get ready to #RINGTHEALARM with XtremeBurn

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kimqq_0a7CmGUl00

Indigenous Indian Council Summit

Eastville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7399 Indiantown Road, Eastville, VA 23347

Enjoy Neutral Inspiring Panel Discussions Featuring Real Accawmacke Council Indians restoring wholeness to the Eastern Shore.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9RLm_0a7CmGUl00

XHH In May: W/ SuCora

Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 36154 Lankford Highway, Belle Haven, VA 23306

This is not your grandmother's step aerobics class! Enjoy a twist on old school aerobics set to the latest Hip Hop , R&B Tunes

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHjLm_0a7CmGUl00

Adult Mental Health First Aid

Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 15150 Merry Cat Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306

Think of AMHFA as you would CPR, it's about being the first on the scene and offering help to someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBdbI_0a7CmGUl00

FREE Shakespeare in the Park: "Much Ado About Nothing"

Exmore, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 10A3, A-52, Exmore, VA

One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies filled with witty banter and deception. Trickery, jealousy, deceit, and masquerade each play a role in challenging Benedict and Beatrice’s scorn for love...

Learn More
Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
3
Followers
15
Post
150
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exmore, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Belle Haven, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Theater#Sun Oct 10#Indians#Cpr#In Person Events#Venues#Live Content#Panel Discussions#Formats#Technologies#Entertainers#Indiantown Road#Standup Comedy#Remote Versions#Eastern Shore#Sat#Comedies#Crisis#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.