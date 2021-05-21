Lacygne calendar: Events coming up

(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:

Grady's Kids Ride 2021 La Cygne, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 116 W Market, La Cygne, KS 66040

Get on your bike, in your car, or hop in our party bus for a great cause!

Hudson Drive Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

Tickets are now available for Hudson Drive at Kane Family Farm, Kansas on Sat 22 May 2021 at 7:00PM. Click the link for further information and to secure your tickets now!

Weekend in the Woods La Cygne, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 7095 West 399th Street, LaCygne, KS 66040

Hand in Hand wants to gather medical professionals from the KC Metro to come together for a weekend of connection and relaxation in nature

Miquel Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

Tickets are now available for Miquel at Kane Family Farm, Kansas on Thu 27 May 2021 at 7:00PM. Click the link for further information and to secure your tickets now!

Savanna Chestnut Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

Tickets are now available for Savanna Chestnut at Kane Family Farm, Kansas on Fri 28 May 2021 at 7:00PM. Click the link for further information and to secure your tickets now!