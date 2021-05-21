newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Machias, ME

Machias calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 1 day ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Live events are coming to Machias.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Machias area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326PKP_0a7CmEjJ00

Hunt's Photo Adventure: The Bold Coast of Maine, Lubec

Lubec, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 69 Johnson Street, Lubec, ME 04652

Tucked into the far northeast corner of Maine is the fishing village of Lubec.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39J9kr_0a7CmEjJ00

S2118B - Drawing Too!

Machias, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Classes S2118A and S2118B are identical except for the dates. The purpose is to keep the classes small to avoid Covid 19 risk. Sign up for only one of these two to allow others to have a chance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nvpy9_0a7CmEjJ00

Stem to Stone Remembrance Run

Jonesboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: Jonesboro, ME

While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out throughout the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9UHO_0a7CmEjJ00

Intro to Liberty Clinic – Jonesboro, ME

Jonesboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

During the clinic, participants will work through the basic foundations of liberty work. The series is based on safe, foundational skills to help you and your horse start from the ground up. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVXQh_0a7CmEjJ00

Handbuilding Pottery August 18-September 22

Cherryfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 North St, Cherryfield, ME

Handbuilding encompasses the use of four types of clay. Each clay including porcelain, terra cotta, white stoneware, and brown stoneware will have its own hand-built project. There is an...

Learn More
Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
4
Followers
17
Post
155
Views
ABOUT

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
City
Cherryfield, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Jonesboro, ME
City
Lubec, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Theater#Sun Jul 07#Venues#In Person Events#Wreath Laying Ceremonies#Live Content#Terra Cotta#Stand Up Comedy#Entertainers#Remote Audiences#Sat#Address
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Machias, MEmachiasnews.com

Machias votes 51-18 in favor of Bad Little Brewing

Machias residents voted overwhelmingly to support a Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) application on behalf of Bad Little Brewing Company, a craft beer and farm-to-table restaurant soon to be located at 101 Court Street in the historic Clark Perry House. The dining and taprooms will be located in the property’s...
Washington County, MEmainebiz.biz

A fresh pour for Downeast: Two new breweries are coming to Washington County

Craft beer-making may be on tap for the first time in two thirsty Washington County locations. A pair of breweries are preparing to launch in Eastport and Machias, and the startups would be the first beer producers in their respective communities. Owners of both businesses view the Downeast region beyond Ellsworth as an underserved market where there’s plenty of potential patronage from locals and visitors.