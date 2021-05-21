Machias calendar: Events coming up

(MACHIAS, ME) Live events are coming to Machias.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Machias area:

Hunt's Photo Adventure: The Bold Coast of Maine, Lubec Lubec, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 69 Johnson Street, Lubec, ME 04652

Tucked into the far northeast corner of Maine is the fishing village of Lubec.

S2118B - Drawing Too! Machias, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Classes S2118A and S2118B are identical except for the dates. The purpose is to keep the classes small to avoid Covid 19 risk. Sign up for only one of these two to allow others to have a chance...

Stem to Stone Remembrance Run Jonesboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: Jonesboro, ME

While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out throughout the...

Intro to Liberty Clinic – Jonesboro, ME Jonesboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

During the clinic, participants will work through the basic foundations of liberty work. The series is based on safe, foundational skills to help you and your horse start from the ground up. The...

Handbuilding Pottery August 18-September 22 Cherryfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 North St, Cherryfield, ME

Handbuilding encompasses the use of four types of clay. Each clay including porcelain, terra cotta, white stoneware, and brown stoneware will have its own hand-built project. There is an...