Barnum, MN

Events on the Barnum calendar

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 1 day ago

(BARNUM, MN) Live events are coming to Barnum.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Barnum area:

2021 Moose Lake Triathlon

Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 412 4th St, Moose Lake, MN

Join us in Moose Lake, MN for the scenic triathlon! This event has grown every year and is a great opportunity to get out and challenge your family, co-workers and friends. Then stay in the area...

Cloquet Citywide Sales 2021

Carlton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Fund raiser school trip support Kayla to fly to Greece cash & Venmo Accepted

Tower Tap Presents: Gypsy Wagyn!

Kettle River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3964 Main St, Kettle River, MN

Gypsy Wagyn will be performing LIVE at the Tower Tap in Kettle River on: Friday, June 18th (7 p.m.) We are so EXCITED to be returning to The Tower Tap in Kettle River! Looking forward to sharing...

Covenant Park Family Camp - With Jesse Smith and Presence Music

Mahtowa, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3402 Covenant Park Rd, Mahtowa, MN

Join us for a special family camp getaway to grow closer to your family and to Christ! Special guest speaker will be Jesse Paul Smith. He used to tour with Rihanna and Justin Timberlake, but after...

Art in the Park – Moose Lake

Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 412 4th St, Moose Lake, MN

I am looking forward to a return visit to this large, wonderful event. I’ll have a booth with my books and it will be fun to see old friends and meet new ones. Art in the Park – Moose Lake

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

