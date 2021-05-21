newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wagner, SD

Live events coming up in Wagner

Posted by 
Wagner Post
Wagner Post
 1 day ago

(WAGNER, SD) Live events are lining up on the Wagner calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wagner area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfMRd_0a7CmB5800

Feeding Team Volunteer Training

Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Want to make a huge impact on the horses and rescue? Can you commit to one morning or night per week to feed the horses? It's time to build our Feeding Team and we want you! Feeding takes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312OwM_0a7CmB5800

East River Strutters Chapter, SD

Tyndall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD

East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHG7K_0a7CmB5800

Parkston Wrestling Golf Outing

Parkston, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 41169 277th St, Parkston, SD

Parkston Wrestling Golf Outing is on Facebook. To connect with Parkston Wrestling Golf Outing, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJP7s_0a7CmB5800

Niobrara Christmas Craft Fair

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 247 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Annual Christmas Craft Fair, quilt raffle, kids' activities and a visit with Santa, Soup/sandwich lunches available, poinsettias for sale, lots of drawings for prizes! Always the first Saturday of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WEs7_0a7CmB5800

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Springfield, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
Wagner Post

Wagner Post

Wagner, SD
3
Followers
15
Post
88
Views
ABOUT

With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, SD
City
Tyndall, SD
City
Wagner, SD
City
Scotland, SD
City
Parkston, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Christmas#Golf#Speed Dating#Saturday Night Live#Live Theater#Local Events#Feeding Team#Santa Soup#Live Content#Rsvp Today#Calendar#Standup Comedy#In Person Events#Professional Singles#Prizes#Quilt Raffle#Kids#East River#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Country
Scotland
Related
Wagner, SDYankton Daily Press

DWU Student To Be A Part Of Community Unity Project

WAGNER — The East River Horizons Team and their friends are preparing for a culture and music event to be held at Wagner Lake in Wagner on June 13. The event is being referred to as “605 Unity JAM” and is intended to help bring people together to increase culture awareness, understanding, acceptance and appreciation for all cultures in the area.