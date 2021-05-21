Live events coming up in Wagner

(WAGNER, SD) Live events are lining up on the Wagner calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wagner area:

Feeding Team Volunteer Training Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Want to make a huge impact on the horses and rescue? Can you commit to one morning or night per week to feed the horses? It's time to build our Feeding Team and we want you! Feeding takes...

East River Strutters Chapter, SD Tyndall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD

East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00

Parkston Wrestling Golf Outing Parkston, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 41169 277th St, Parkston, SD

Parkston Wrestling Golf Outing is on Facebook. To connect with Parkston Wrestling Golf Outing, join Facebook today.

Niobrara Christmas Craft Fair Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 247 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Annual Christmas Craft Fair, quilt raffle, kids' activities and a visit with Santa, Soup/sandwich lunches available, poinsettias for sale, lots of drawings for prizes! Always the first Saturday of...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Springfield, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.