Live events coming up in Bloomfield

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bloomfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bloomfield area:

MAMMY’S SATURDAY NIGHT with CASEY and ROMY!!!!!!! Bardstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:59 PM

Saturday night at Mammy’s!!!! Amazing food, great company and awesome music!!!

4th Annual Memorial Day Equine Session Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:00 PM

Come experience our nationally recognized equine program and enjoy a day of self care without distractions. As always, food will be provided. We will have

Chamber Mix & Mingle with Edgewater Resort Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1238 Settlers Trace Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Join us for our first Chamber Mix & Mingle event! Edgewater Resort will be hosting our group and providing open house tours of the resort and cottages. Refreshments will be served as well. This is...

Foundation for Marriage (August 21, 2021) Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 West Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, KY 40004

The Foundation for Marriage program is a one-day, 8 hour session held on selected Saturdays throughout the year in various locations.

Redline Rocks @ Small Town Tavern Parking Lot Party Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 753 Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Come rock out with Redline in our very first parking lot party. $5 cover Bring your own lawn chair and have a cold one. Absolutely no outside food or drink.