newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomfield, KY

Live events coming up in Bloomfield

Posted by 
Bloomfield News Watch
Bloomfield News Watch
 1 day ago

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bloomfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bloomfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DaOT_0a7CmACP00

MAMMY’S SATURDAY NIGHT with CASEY and ROMY!!!!!!!

Bardstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:59 PM

Saturday night at Mammy’s!!!! Amazing food, great company and awesome music!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8oB4_0a7CmACP00

4th Annual Memorial Day Equine Session

Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:00 PM

Come experience our nationally recognized equine program and enjoy a day of self care without distractions. As always, food will be provided. We will have

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NL1f1_0a7CmACP00

Chamber Mix & Mingle with Edgewater Resort

Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1238 Settlers Trace Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Join us for our first Chamber Mix & Mingle event! Edgewater Resort will be hosting our group and providing open house tours of the resort and cottages. Refreshments will be served as well. This is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X14Sy_0a7CmACP00

Foundation for Marriage (August 21, 2021)

Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 West Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, KY 40004

The Foundation for Marriage program is a one-day, 8 hour session held on selected Saturdays throughout the year in various locations.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAFj5_0a7CmACP00

Redline Rocks @ Small Town Tavern Parking Lot Party

Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 753 Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Come rock out with Redline in our very first parking lot party. $5 cover Bring your own lawn chair and have a cold one. Absolutely no outside food or drink.

Learn More
Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield, KY
1
Followers
14
Post
60
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
City
Bloomfield, KY
City
Taylorsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Saturday Night Live#Live Music#Local Events#Sun May#Ky Join#Chamber Mix Mingle#Ky 40004#Foundation For Marriage#In Person Events#Open House Tours#Selected Saturdays#Refreshments#Live Talks#Live Content#Awesome Music#Stand Up Comedy#Amazing Food#Distractions#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...