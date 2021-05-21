Phillipsburg events coming soon

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Phillipsburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillipsburg:

Wasted Highway at The Bait Box Republican City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: Republican City, NE

Wasted Highway is making a trip to Republican City for a Memorial Day Weekend party at The Bait Box! 8p-12a $5 Cover

Vogelweh Gospel Service - Worship Service Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:30 AM

Address: 5th Avenue, 67661 Kaiserslautern

The chapel is open to all attendees based on our ability to maintain our 6 feet physical distancing in the pews. Registration required.

Arts & Crafts Fair Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Logan is a farming community nestled in northwest Kansas on Highway 9. Logan is home to the Dane G. Hansen Museum, sponsor of one of the best arts and crafts fairs in the state. On Saturday...

Alma's Fourth of July Celebration Alma, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1114 2nd St, Alma, NE

Bring your family and enjoy the 4th of July in Alma, NE! Our celebration starts with a morning Road Race, 4th of July Parade, Art in the Park & ends with a fireworks display over the lake. Stay...

4th Annual Take a Ride on the Wild Side Kirwin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 702 E Xavier Rd, Kirwin, KS

About the Ride: Take a Ride on the Wild Side is the fourth annual non-competitive bike ride that loops around Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge in Kirwin, KS. The ride begins at the fire house in...