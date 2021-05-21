newsbreak-logo
Phillipsburg, KS

Phillipsburg events coming soon

Posted by 
Phillipsburg News Beat
Phillipsburg News Beat
 1 day ago

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Phillipsburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillipsburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLLYO_0a7Cm9Ov00

Wasted Highway at The Bait Box

Republican City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: Republican City, NE

Wasted Highway is making a trip to Republican City for a Memorial Day Weekend party at The Bait Box! 8p-12a $5 Cover

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bcy1G_0a7Cm9Ov00

Vogelweh Gospel Service - Worship Service

Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:30 AM

Address: 5th Avenue, 67661 Kaiserslautern

The chapel is open to all attendees based on our ability to maintain our 6 feet physical distancing in the pews. Registration required.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgRDV_0a7Cm9Ov00

Arts & Crafts Fair

Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Logan is a farming community nestled in northwest Kansas on Highway 9. Logan is home to the Dane G. Hansen Museum, sponsor of one of the best arts and crafts fairs in the state. On Saturday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMQ82_0a7Cm9Ov00

Alma's Fourth of July Celebration

Alma, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1114 2nd St, Alma, NE

Bring your family and enjoy the 4th of July in Alma, NE! Our celebration starts with a morning Road Race, 4th of July Parade, Art in the Park & ends with a fireworks display over the lake. Stay...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AIvD_0a7Cm9Ov00

4th Annual Take a Ride on the Wild Side

Kirwin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 702 E Xavier Rd, Kirwin, KS

About the Ride: Take a Ride on the Wild Side is the fourth annual non-competitive bike ride that loops around Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge in Kirwin, KS. The ride begins at the fire house in...

Learn More
Phillipsburg News Beat

Phillipsburg News Beat

Phillipsburg, KS
3
Followers
20
Post
101
Views
ABOUT

With Phillipsburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

