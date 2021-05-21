Hamilton calendar: What's coming up

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

Girl Named Tom Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 260 Ln 120 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, IN

Girl Named Tom’s sound is built on the palpable voice of Bekah Grace and her two brothers’ beautiful harmonies. While their original repertoire is full of variety, the sp...

Spring Garden Series Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:30 PM

Join us for our 4th annual Spring Garden Series! This year's theme is "The Art of Gardening". We have 3 local companies and a Master Gardener volunteer hosting sessions each Tuesday evening in...

Liv it Up Block Party Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Angola, IN

Mark your calendars for June 25, 2021! Join us for the 3rd Annual Liv it Up Block party in downtown Angola! The Hubie Ashcraft Band will be playing 7-9pm! Kids games, food trucks and more the...

Touch-A-Truck 2021 Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 7100 IN-1, Hamilton, IN

Party event by Double H Farms on Saturday, June 26 2021 with 173 people interested.

Overtones Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4001 Terry Lake Rd, Hamilton, IN

THE OVERTONES originally from Rossville, IN were one of our first groups to sing at the Hamilton Life Center. They have been Hamilton Life Center favorites and were the first group to draw 300...