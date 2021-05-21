newsbreak-logo
Hamilton, IN

Hamilton calendar: What's coming up

Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 1 day ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

Girl Named Tom

Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 260 Ln 120 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, IN

Girl Named Tom’s sound is built on the palpable voice of Bekah Grace and her two brothers’ beautiful harmonies. While their original repertoire is full of variety, the sp...

Spring Garden Series

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:30 PM

Join us for our 4th annual Spring Garden Series! This year's theme is "The Art of Gardening". We have 3 local companies and a Master Gardener volunteer hosting sessions each Tuesday evening in...

Liv it Up Block Party

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Angola, IN

Mark your calendars for June 25, 2021! Join us for the 3rd Annual Liv it Up Block party in downtown Angola! The Hubie Ashcraft Band will be playing 7-9pm! Kids games, food trucks and more the...

Touch-A-Truck 2021

Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 7100 IN-1, Hamilton, IN

Party event by Double H Farms on Saturday, June 26 2021 with 173 people interested.

Overtones

Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4001 Terry Lake Rd, Hamilton, IN

THE OVERTONES originally from Rossville, IN were one of our first groups to sing at the Hamilton Life Center. They have been Hamilton Life Center favorites and were the first group to draw 300...

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Noblesville, INCurrent Publishing

Friends open upscale hair salon in Noblesville

Katie Strange said she and her business partner Jocelyn Jones are part of the Barbie generation. “I remember curling and styling my Barbies,” Strange said. “As I continued to get older, my passion and interest in hair also grew. Styling friends’ and family members’ hair and always coloring my own, I was always thinking about what I could try or do next. I found each new look exciting. I began to realize that I could actually design people’s style dreams as a career.”
Pleasant Lake, INEvening Star

An ode to Pleasant Lake

As an older man preparing for retirement, I am starting to reminisce about the past, growing up in simpler times. My most exciting memory of that era is going on vacation with my family to a lake in northeastern Indiana. My mother and father had become good friends with a...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Conservation camps scheduled this summer

The Northeast Indiana soil and water conservation districts of DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley Counties are offering conservation day camp programs to give youths ages 9-13 an opportunity to explore the outdoors, discover new interests and create fun summertime memories. The camp in LaGrange County will be held on June...
Fort Wayne, INEvening Star

Exhibit brings work of Michael Minick full circle

FORT WAYNE — Life has a way of traveling in certain circles, and in the case of famed potter Michael Minick, perhaps it is only fitting that what will probably be his final exhibit has traveled in circles like a potter’s wheel. Minick, who lived on an acreage north of...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Teen entrepreneur opens Naptown Kicks in Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Daniel Lamers has a passion for entrepreneurism, and he’s not waiting until he graduates high school to pursue it. Lamers opened Naptown Kicks in the Mohawk Landing shopping center at 7 E. 126th St. on May 1. Naptown Kicks is a resale shop for high-end limited sneakers and apparel.
Hamilton, INEvening Star

Days of Caring kicks off in Hamilton

Steuben County United Way's Days of Caring kicked off on Friday at Hamilton with students from Hamilton Jr.-Sr. High School volunteering to do good works throughout the community. Above, United Way Executive Director Jessica Brodock gives instructions to the students before heading out from their point of meeting at Gnagy Park. Below, students Boon Wongsirojkul, from left, Chase Olson and Leland Lester rake out some mulch at the Kingdom Kids preschool that's located in the Hamilton Church of Christ on Church Street. The day started out bright and sunny, but shortly after the students landed at their work sites, the clouds opened up and dampened the morning with some rainfall. Steuben County United Way Days of Caring will take place throughout the month in order to spread out projects as a way of limiting contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced cancellation of the event last year.