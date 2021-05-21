newsbreak-logo
Hoopa, CA

Live events Hoopa — what’s coming up

Hoopa Bulletin
Hoopa Bulletin
 1 day ago

(HOOPA, CA) Hoopa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoopa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AtVc_0a7Cm7dT00

Free Pool

Blue Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 510 Railroad Ave, Blue Lake, CA

Free pool all day and $1 offﾠall drinks in you work in the service industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0Ztf_0a7Cm7dT00

Igor & The Red Elvises at The Jam

Arcata, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 915 H St, Arcata, CA 95521

A night of pure fun with Igor & The Red Elvises!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXyOS_0a7Cm7dT00

Willow Creek Chamber Board Meeting

Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 135 Willow Rd, Willow Creek, CA

Board Meetings are held on the last Wednesday of the month with November and December meetings held on the third or fourth Wednesday if needed to avoid holidays. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VurHK_0a7Cm7dT00

Thesis Festival

Blue Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 131 H St, Blue Lake, CA

The Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre presents “The Cauldron of Destiny Thesis Festival,” four original works by graduating MFA students in the theater and Big Top Revival Tent...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uTG6_0a7Cm7dT00

McKinleyville Farmers Market

McKinleyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2165 Central Ave, McKinleyville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 1 - October, 2021Thursdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: Parking lotof Eureka Natural Foodsat Central Avenue and Picket Road

Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa, CA
With Hoopa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

