newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Town News Flash

Live events on the horizon in New Town

Posted by 
New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 1 day ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) New Town is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Town area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M9Fu_0a7Cm5s100

Create-a-Father's-Day-Gift Class for Kids

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Bring your favorite kiddo and we'll help them personalize this sweet Father's Day gift for dad!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alzJf_0a7Cm5s100

Intro to Golf

Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 510 6th St NE, Tioga, ND

For Students currently in grades 4-6. *Must be pre-registered to attend* follow the tickets link to Register. Registration closes TODAY, TUESDAY APRIL 27. First practice will meet at The Community...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhzUw_0a7Cm5s100

DTGCA Watford City Gun Show

Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND

The DTGCA Watford City Gun Show will be held on Dec 11th – 12th, 2021 in Watford City, ND. This Watford City gun show is held at Rough Rider Center and hosted by Dakota Territory Gun Collectors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WH3KE_0a7Cm5s100

Parking Lot Party with the Waddington Brothers & Jessie Veeder

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Kick up your heels with North Dakota bluegrass and Americana music. Bring a lawn chair or tune in to the FM radio from your car!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZVjn_0a7Cm5s100

Kids Summer Art Camp

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Start the summer off with this great kids art camp where students get to dig deep into the creative process & new techniques!

Learn More
New Town News Flash

New Town News Flash

New Town, ND
6
Followers
11
Post
79
Views
ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#Live Events#North Dakota#Wolves#New Technologies#Community Events#Show Time#Americana#Nd#Live Talks#Live Content#Tickets#Den Parkway#Live Formats#Register#Today#Stand Up Comedy#Tioga#Remote Versions#Link
Related
New Town, NDPosted by
New Town News Flash

Get hired! Job openings in and around New Town

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in New Town: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Dialysis - $1,512 per week; 2. Inventory Coordinator; 3. Wire Harness Assembly - Weekend Shift; 4. CDL A Company OTR Driver; 5. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 6. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (New Town); 7. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 8. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 9. Dialysis Travel Nurse RN - $1728 per week in ND;
Williams, AZPosted by
Williams Updates

Williams events coming soon

1. Autumn Weekend II; 2. Arizona Exploration: Yoga, Hiking, and Healing Retreat (Week 1 2021); 3. Pick Your Project Night! - Open Studio; 4. Open Thru Thanksgiving Weekend in 2021; 5. Guided Meditations for a Happy Life;
Flasher, NDPosted by
Flasher Journal

Flasher events coming up

1. FOOTLOOSE the musical; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at STONEHOME; 4. Summer Social at the Paddle Trap; 5. Carpool Cinema - American Graffiti;
PoliticsPosted by
Franklin Updates

Coming soon: Franklin events

1. Artisan Bread Baking: Baguettes with Randy George; 2. 2021 Plattsburgh BrewForce Beer Fest; 3. Vision Quest with Darren Silver: August 21st-29th; 4. Bread Baking 101 - An Introduction to Baking with Sourdough; 5. Fire and Sourdough: Artisan Bread Baking in a Wood Fired Oven;
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Security upgrades coming to Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – New security upgrades are on the way for the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, and they’re being jump-started by support from the community. Your News Leader headed to the ranch to learn more about how they plan to better protect staff and residents. Sorting through dozens of...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Preview of the Red River Market

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market usually begins in July but tomorrow, the community will get a little taste of what to expect. The Red River Market will have baked goods, pantry items, beer, wine and even a live band. It will be at Willow Park, located at 4901 15th Avenue South in Fargo. This is the first time the event has been hosted at this location. Organizers feel that this new location will invite more of the community to the market.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Long-term care facility throws retirement party for COVID

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For much of last year, residents in long term care were under tight guidelines to keep them safe. Limited interactions with their loved ones or each other was meant to keep the virus from spreading. But the vaccine allowed many rules to be lifted, and now they’re celebrating together for more than one reason.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Minot firefighter retires after serving community for three decades

MINOT, N.D. – A longtime firefighter announced he will retire after a lengthy career with the Minot Fire Department. After roughly 30 years of serving with the Minot Fire Department, it’s Assistant Fire Chief Lonnie Sather’s last day on the job. He said it’s bittersweet to say goodbye. “I have...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Handy Home & Hardware Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Handy Home and Hardware is holding their Grand Opening Celebration at their new location in the former Shopko building on west Main in Valley City now thru Sunday, May 23rd. The Valley City Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 21st...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Smoke from Canada fires enters Northwest North Dakota Thursday

MINOT, N.D. – Early Thursday morning a smoke cloud started making its way out of Canada south across North Dakota. By about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon particles from the smoke stretched from the Canadian border to South Dakota and from Wolf Point, Montana, to Towner and Sioux Counties. The section...
Williston, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Williston welcomes new Mexican/American dining with Senor Egg

Williston is getting a new eatery in town offering a new take on some classic dishes. Senor Egg is currently under construction along Million Dollar Way, setting up shop in the former Quinn’s Bar and Grill. Owner David Garcia, who helped establish the Williston Brewing Company, said opening an establishment of his own has been a long time coming.