Live events on the horizon in New Town

(NEW TOWN, ND) New Town is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Town area:

Create-a-Father's-Day-Gift Class for Kids Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Bring your favorite kiddo and we'll help them personalize this sweet Father's Day gift for dad!

Intro to Golf Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 510 6th St NE, Tioga, ND

For Students currently in grades 4-6. *Must be pre-registered to attend* follow the tickets link to Register. Registration closes TODAY, TUESDAY APRIL 27. First practice will meet at The Community...

DTGCA Watford City Gun Show Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND

The DTGCA Watford City Gun Show will be held on Dec 11th – 12th, 2021 in Watford City, ND. This Watford City gun show is held at Rough Rider Center and hosted by Dakota Territory Gun Collectors...

Parking Lot Party with the Waddington Brothers & Jessie Veeder Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Kick up your heels with North Dakota bluegrass and Americana music. Bring a lawn chair or tune in to the FM radio from your car!

Kids Summer Art Camp Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Start the summer off with this great kids art camp where students get to dig deep into the creative process & new techniques!