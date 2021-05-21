What’s up Marlinton: Local events calendar

(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlinton:

Taekwon-do Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Martial arts for all levels, ages 12 and over. Age exceptions can be made. Instructor Nathaniel Sizemore. Tuesdays, 4pm. $3/class

Family Camp Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 9235 Huntersville Road, Marlinton, WV

Our Family Camp Program is a 3-day residential camp for families affected by a bleeding disorder. Our organization has concentrated in Family Camp as a champion program since most camps throughout...

DEBS Weight Loss Group Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Dream, Encourage, Believe, Succeed Weight Loss Group. Meetings are held every Monday at 5:30pm.



Ballet/Jazz Dance Classes Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Wednesday afternoon dance classes with Anna Sides of the Dance Academy. Ages 3 through 18. Contact hbacademy@mgwnet.com or (540)396-3644 for details/class times.



Watoga State Park Mountain Trail Challenge Races Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd, Marlinton, WV

The Watoga State Park Mountain Trail Challenge Races brings trail runners to the park each August for a tough half marathon or a beautiful 5K race on shaded woodland trails. All proceeds benefit...