Marlinton, WV

What’s up Marlinton: Local events calendar

Marlinton News Beat
 1 day ago

(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlinton:

Taekwon-do

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Martial arts for all levels, ages 12 and over. Age exceptions can be made. Instructor Nathaniel Sizemore. Tuesdays, 4pm. $3/class

Family Camp

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 9235 Huntersville Road, Marlinton, WV

Our Family Camp Program is a 3-day residential camp for families affected by a bleeding disorder. Our organization has concentrated in Family Camp as a champion program since most camps throughout...

DEBS Weight Loss Group

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Dream, Encourage, Believe, Succeed Weight Loss Group. Meetings are held every Monday at 5:30pm.\n

Ballet/Jazz Dance Classes

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Wednesday afternoon dance classes with Anna Sides of the Dance Academy. Ages 3 through 18. Contact hbacademy@mgwnet.com or (540)396-3644 for details/class times.\n

Watoga State Park Mountain Trail Challenge Races

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd, Marlinton, WV

The Watoga State Park Mountain Trail Challenge Races brings trail runners to the park each August for a tough half marathon or a beautiful 5K race on shaded woodland trails. All proceeds benefit...

ABOUT

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

