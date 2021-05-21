What’s up Leon: Local events calendar

(LEON, WV) Leon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

I-77 Speedway Racing Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 63 Cedar Valley Rd, Ripley, WV

Racing begins at 7 p.m. General Admission is $15 and free for those 10 and under. Pit passes are $30.

Mountain State Art & Craft Fair Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair focuses on bringing artists and patrons together in an exciting and educational environment that provides a low‑overhead venue for artists and crafts people to...

WVKA Jackson County Open Cottageville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 508 Cottageville Rd, Cottageville, WV

2021 WVKA Jackson County Open Event HQ: Jackson County Fairground, Ripley, WV (Air conditioned Dining Hall) Register with TourneyX: https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/wvka-jackson-county-open...

McCullough Reunion 2021 Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

Annual reunion! We will be in same building as 2019(to the right of Holt Lodge). Plan to set food up in the room to the right when you walk in. We will dine/hang out in room to the left. Have a...

West Virginia Summer Classic Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 5449 WV-34, Winfield, WV

West Virginia Summer Classic Date: June 18-19, 2021 Location: Winfield Riding Club, Winfield, West Viriginia Start Time: Friday @ 2:00pm and Saturday @ 12:00 noon Show […]

