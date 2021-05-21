newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon, WV

What’s up Leon: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 1 day ago

(LEON, WV) Leon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPiYj_0a7Cm36Z00

I-77 Speedway Racing

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 63 Cedar Valley Rd, Ripley, WV

Racing begins at 7 p.m. General Admission is $15 and free for those 10 and under. Pit passes are $30.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fz52G_0a7Cm36Z00

Mountain State Art & Craft Fair

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair focuses on bringing artists and patrons together in an exciting and educational environment that provides a low‑overhead venue for artists and crafts people to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTgWf_0a7Cm36Z00

WVKA Jackson County Open

Cottageville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 508 Cottageville Rd, Cottageville, WV

2021 WVKA Jackson County Open Event HQ: Jackson County Fairground, Ripley, WV (Air conditioned Dining Hall) Register with TourneyX: https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/wvka-jackson-county-open...

Learn More

McCullough Reunion 2021

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

Annual reunion! We will be in same building as 2019(to the right of Holt Lodge). Plan to set food up in the room to the right when you walk in. We will dine/hang out in room to the left. Have a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ls9lt_0a7Cm36Z00

West Virginia Summer Classic

Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 5449 WV-34, Winfield, WV

West Virginia Summer Classic Date: June 18-19, 2021 Location: Winfield Riding Club, Winfield, West Viriginia Start Time: Friday @ 2:00pm and Saturday @ 12:00 noon Show […]\n

Learn More
Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
4
Followers
10
Post
16
Views
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leon, WV
City
Winfield, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Ripley, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Art#Free Events#Live Events#General Admission#Art#Wv Racing#Sun Jul 07#Dining Hall Rrb#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Wv Annual Reunion#Crafts#Live Content#Jackson County Fairground#Ffa#Digital Formats#Digital Tools#West Viriginia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Mason County, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Summer reading program to return

The children’s Summer Reading Program will return to the Mason County Libraries this year, with reading, crafts, and activities being held inside the libraries. This comes following the summer of 2020, when the program was held “make and take” style due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kits were handed to the children outside the door, and activities were posted in the windows and in vestibules.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Leon Daily

Leon events coming up

1. FREE Charleston, WV Pastors' Conference - December 8; 2. Fitness Games; 3. Rodney Crowell, Amy Speace, Nobody's Girl, and more on Mountain Stage; 4. Charleston Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 5. 125+1 Jahre NOK - Marsch zwischen den Meeren;