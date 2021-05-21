Blue Mountain events coming up

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Blue Mountain calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Blue Mountain area:

Camp Yadah Walnut, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

A Youth Camp hosted by Jesus Name Community Church, Walnut, MS.



Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail 2021 New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: N Railroad Ave, New Albany, MS

Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail 2021 Tanglefoot Trailhead, North Railroad Avenue, New Albany, MS, USA - Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail 2021Please… - June 26, 2021

SGR Live at Rafters in New Albany New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 704 W Bankhead St, New Albany, MS

Music event in New Albany, MS by Southern Groove Redemption on Saturday, July 24 2021

The Agee Family New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: New Albany, MS

Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:30am CST Doug Horton - Pastor Family and Friends Day Locust Grove Baptist Church 1202 County Road 126 New Albany, MS 38652

Ripley 1st Monday Ripley, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 10590 MS-15, Ripley, MS

Since 1893, this amazing open market has 500 dealers and all sorts of items on sale and displays.The market is held on the Saturday and Sunday before the first Monday of each month. Dealers...