Blue Mountain, MS

Blue Mountain events coming up

Posted by 
Blue Mountain Dispatch
Blue Mountain Dispatch
 1 day ago

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Blue Mountain calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Blue Mountain area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9b3X_0a7Cm2Dq00

Camp Yadah

Walnut, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

A Youth Camp hosted by Jesus Name Community Church, Walnut, MS.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6rGz_0a7Cm2Dq00

Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail 2021

New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: N Railroad Ave, New Albany, MS

Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail 2021 Tanglefoot Trailhead, North Railroad Avenue, New Albany, MS, USA - Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail 2021Please… - June 26, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acdq1_0a7Cm2Dq00

SGR Live at Rafters in New Albany

New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 704 W Bankhead St, New Albany, MS

Music event in New Albany, MS by Southern Groove Redemption on Saturday, July 24 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0Uxe_0a7Cm2Dq00

The Agee Family

New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: New Albany, MS

Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:30am CST Doug Horton - Pastor Family and Friends Day Locust Grove Baptist Church 1202 County Road 126 New Albany, MS 38652

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpEUi_0a7Cm2Dq00

Ripley 1st Monday

Ripley, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 10590 MS-15, Ripley, MS

Since 1893, this amazing open market has 500 dealers and all sorts of items on sale and displays.The market is held on the Saturday and Sunday before the first Monday of each month. Dealers...

Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain, MS
ABOUT

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

