newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovell, WY

What’s up Lovell: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 1 day ago

(LOVELL, WY) Lovell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lovell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acFQy_0a7Cm1L700

Wood bat tournament Powel, WY

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Wood bat tournament Powel, WY is on Facebook. To connect with Wood bat tournament Powel, WY, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19coXn_0a7Cm1L700

Kids Book and Create- Scribble Stones - Celebrate Summer!

Lovell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1083 Ln 12, Lovell, WY

Join us as we celebrate Summer! We will read Diane Alber's book: Scribble Stones. This story is about a little stone who thinks he will become something spectacular, but he finds out he has...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtYCO_0a7Cm1L700

Community Pancake Breakfast

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: Powell, WY

CONGRATS 2021 GRADUATES! Join the Powell MakerSpace for a Community Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, May 22nd at 9:30AM at Homesteader Park Pavilion! $5/plate or $15/family of 4. Easy Pre-Pay...

Learn More

Pancake Breakfast at John Wesley Powell Festival

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: Powell, WY

Join the Powell MakerSpace for a Pancake Breakfast after the Bike Race at John Wesley Powell Festival on Saturday, May 22nd at 9:30am. $5/plate or $15/family of 4 at the Homesteader Park Pavilion.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gvqdv_0a7Cm1L700

Morrison Jeep Trail, Wyoming

Powell, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 798-700 Canyon Road, Powell, WY 82435

The Iconic Wyoming Morrison Jeep Trail and Pryor Mountains Overland Adventure

Learn More
Lovell Voice

Lovell Voice

Lovell, WY
4
Followers
22
Post
224
Views
ABOUT

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Lovell, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Community Events#Live Theater#In Person Events#Standup Comedy#Live Content#Homesteader Park Pavilion#Book#Facebook Today#Remote Versions#Scribble Stones#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

Wyoming Arts Council opens applications for career grants

WYOMING — The Wyoming Arts Council today announced that applications for the Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant are now available for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant is designed to help grow the capacity of organizations and individuals that work in...