What’s up Lovell: Local events calendar

(LOVELL, WY) Lovell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lovell:

Wood bat tournament Powel, WY Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Kids Book and Create- Scribble Stones - Celebrate Summer! Lovell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1083 Ln 12, Lovell, WY

Join us as we celebrate Summer! We will read Diane Alber's book: Scribble Stones. This story is about a little stone who thinks he will become something spectacular, but he finds out he has...

Community Pancake Breakfast Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: Powell, WY

CONGRATS 2021 GRADUATES! Join the Powell MakerSpace for a Community Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, May 22nd at 9:30AM at Homesteader Park Pavilion! $5/plate or $15/family of 4. Easy Pre-Pay...

Pancake Breakfast at John Wesley Powell Festival Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: Powell, WY

Join the Powell MakerSpace for a Pancake Breakfast after the Bike Race at John Wesley Powell Festival on Saturday, May 22nd at 9:30am. $5/plate or $15/family of 4 at the Homesteader Park Pavilion.

Morrison Jeep Trail, Wyoming Powell, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 798-700 Canyon Road, Powell, WY 82435

The Iconic Wyoming Morrison Jeep Trail and Pryor Mountains Overland Adventure