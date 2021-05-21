newsbreak-logo
Red Lodge, MT

Red Lodge events calendar

Red Lodge Daily
Red Lodge Daily
 1 day ago

(RED LODGE, MT) Red Lodge is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Lodge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rakZq_0a7Cm0SO00

Gilda House - Red Lodge, Montana

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Gilda House brings it all back home to Red Lodge, Montana with a special performance at the Red Lodge Ales Garden Stage. Get your tickets now at gildahouse.com ! Red Lodge Ales Brewing Company...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dm6Ct_0a7Cm0SO00

Annual Fun Run for Charities

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The Annual Fun Run for Charities is on Saturday September 4, 2021. It includes the following events: Beartooth Market 10K, Dave and Cheryl Whitcomb's 5K, and 2 Jims 2 Mile Walk/Run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2hMt_0a7Cm0SO00

WyMont Challenge

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Beartooth Pass, Chief Joseph Pass, Wyoming badlands and the ever-friendly Bearcreek hill back into Red Lodge. Fully supported, includes hotels, not for beginners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llHI7_0a7Cm0SO00

Big Sky Gravel Tour

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

September 16-19, 2021 Basecamp for this three day tour will be in Red Lodge, Montana at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Short and Long routes are available. Registration includes: One vehicle with...

Live From the Beer Garden: Doc Tari

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Join us in the Backyard Beer Garden to enjoy live music with Doc Tari! About Doc Tari: Doc Tari is a one-man band, formed under the influence of New Orleans busking acts. Driving out feel-good...

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
ABOUT

With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

