Red Lodge events calendar

(RED LODGE, MT) Red Lodge is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Lodge:

Gilda House - Red Lodge, Montana Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Gilda House brings it all back home to Red Lodge, Montana with a special performance at the Red Lodge Ales Garden Stage. Get your tickets now at gildahouse.com ! Red Lodge Ales Brewing Company...

Annual Fun Run for Charities Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The Annual Fun Run for Charities is on Saturday September 4, 2021. It includes the following events: Beartooth Market 10K, Dave and Cheryl Whitcomb's 5K, and 2 Jims 2 Mile Walk/Run.

WyMont Challenge Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Beartooth Pass, Chief Joseph Pass, Wyoming badlands and the ever-friendly Bearcreek hill back into Red Lodge. Fully supported, includes hotels, not for beginners

Big Sky Gravel Tour Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

September 16-19, 2021 Basecamp for this three day tour will be in Red Lodge, Montana at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Short and Long routes are available. Registration includes: One vehicle with...

Live From the Beer Garden: Doc Tari Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Join us in the Backyard Beer Garden to enjoy live music with Doc Tari! About Doc Tari: Doc Tari is a one-man band, formed under the influence of New Orleans busking acts. Driving out feel-good...