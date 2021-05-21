newsbreak-logo
Sibley, IA

Coming soon: Sibley events

Sibley News Watch
Sibley News Watch
 1 day ago

(SIBLEY, IA) Sibley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sibley area:

Chad Elliott

Round Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 30124 MN-264, Round Lake, MN

Midwest singer-songwriter Chad Elliott blends folk roots, swampy blues and soulful writing to deliver an original Americana sound. His live performances have been honed o...

Dave Anderson Live

Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 3rd Ave, Worthington, MN

Dave will entertain you with his Americana music! He plays well known and loved songs.

Grape Stomp

Round Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 30124 MN-264, Round Lake, MN

Saturday, August 28 • 11AM-9PMFirst 150 adult guests receive a free wine glassMUSICPower PlayFOODAvailable All DayTASTING TENT11AM - 3PMVENDOR SHOW11 AM-5 PMGATES OPEN AT 11AMNo outside food or...

Zzzoo Camp

Sibley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Cedar Ln, Sibley, IA

Youth Grades 3-7 **Pre-Registration Required** Let’s get WILD at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium! Enjoy games and a night tour of the zoo. Camp in the Orangutan Forrest, journey through...

Pork Feed

Ocheyedan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Pork Feed festivities kick off at the Ocheyedan Pit for the kids fishing contest from 9:30-11, then head on in to the City Park for the meal with some crazy fun kids prizes to follow! *No fishing...

ABOUT

With Sibley News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

