newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beulah, ND

Live events coming up in Beulah

Posted by 
Beulah Bulletin
Beulah Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BEULAH, ND) Live events are coming to Beulah.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beulah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KPa0_0a7Clyva00

Rock Creek Revival-Band

Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 6482 ND-49, Glen Ullin, ND

21 and over-Weather permitting-We will have them play outside or inside-Either way, rain or shine, they will play!! Playing all your Country and Classic Rock favorites! If you like to party, then...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGqM7_0a7Clyva00

Alumni Basketball Game

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 204 5th St NW, Beulah, ND

If your interested Let me know by messaging me (Logan Kessler) what year you graduated on Facebook. We are going to try to have a men’s game/games and women’s game/games. Depending on the amount...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8GFX_0a7Clyva00

Adventure Camp at Triangle Y Camp

Garrison, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1251 A 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND 58540

Join us for a fun-filled adventure at Triangle Y Camp!  Activities to include: canoeing, swimming, horseback riding, climbing tower, etc.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1oAy_0a7Clyva00

Dakota Walleye Classic Fishing Tournament

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Beulah Bay Rd, Beulah, ND

NEW in 2021...190 2-person team fishing tournament at Lake Sakakawea, Beulah, ND. $15,000 1st place purse. Team Entry Fee $350. This year marks the 26th year that the Chamber has hosted the DWC...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSK2y_0a7Clyva00

Frontier Military Days

Garrison, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1252A 41st Avenue Northwest, Garrison, ND 58540

Living history demonstrations with military encampment maneuvers. Witness rein-actors display skills and crafts of the Indian Wars period.

Learn More
Beulah Bulletin

Beulah Bulletin

Beulah, ND
3
Followers
17
Post
69
Views
ABOUT

With Beulah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beulah, ND
City
Garrison, ND
City
Glen Ullin, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Living History#Live Theater#Glen Rock#Sun Jun#Triangle#Team Entry Fee#Chamber#Indian#Nd#St Nw#Live Content#Classic Rock Favorites#Venues#Rain#Entertainers#In Person Events#Crafts#Stand Up Comedy#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...