Live events coming up in Beulah
(BEULAH, ND) Live events are coming to Beulah.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beulah:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 6482 ND-49, Glen Ullin, ND
21 and over-Weather permitting-We will have them play outside or inside-Either way, rain or shine, they will play!! Playing all your Country and Classic Rock favorites! If you like to party, then...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Address: 204 5th St NW, Beulah, ND
If your interested Let me know by messaging me (Logan Kessler) what year you graduated on Facebook. We are going to try to have a men’s game/games and women’s game/games. Depending on the amount...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 1251 A 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND 58540
Join us for a fun-filled adventure at Triangle Y Camp! Activities to include: canoeing, swimming, horseback riding, climbing tower, etc.
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: Beulah Bay Rd, Beulah, ND
NEW in 2021...190 2-person team fishing tournament at Lake Sakakawea, Beulah, ND. $15,000 1st place purse. Team Entry Fee $350. This year marks the 26th year that the Chamber has hosted the DWC...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 1252A 41st Avenue Northwest, Garrison, ND 58540
Living history demonstrations with military encampment maneuvers. Witness rein-actors display skills and crafts of the Indian Wars period.