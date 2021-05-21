Live events coming up in Beulah

(BEULAH, ND) Live events are coming to Beulah.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beulah:

Rock Creek Revival-Band Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 6482 ND-49, Glen Ullin, ND

21 and over-Weather permitting-We will have them play outside or inside-Either way, rain or shine, they will play!! Playing all your Country and Classic Rock favorites! If you like to party, then...

Alumni Basketball Game Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 204 5th St NW, Beulah, ND

If your interested Let me know by messaging me (Logan Kessler) what year you graduated on Facebook. We are going to try to have a men’s game/games and women’s game/games. Depending on the amount...

Adventure Camp at Triangle Y Camp Garrison, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1251 A 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND 58540

Join us for a fun-filled adventure at Triangle Y Camp! Activities to include: canoeing, swimming, horseback riding, climbing tower, etc.

Dakota Walleye Classic Fishing Tournament Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Beulah Bay Rd, Beulah, ND

NEW in 2021...190 2-person team fishing tournament at Lake Sakakawea, Beulah, ND. $15,000 1st place purse. Team Entry Fee $350. This year marks the 26th year that the Chamber has hosted the DWC...

Frontier Military Days Garrison, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1252A 41st Avenue Northwest, Garrison, ND 58540

Living history demonstrations with military encampment maneuvers. Witness rein-actors display skills and crafts of the Indian Wars period.