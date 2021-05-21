Coming soon: Ringgold events

(RINGGOLD, LA) Ringgold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

Destination Dig VBS 2021 Heflin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 195 Bistineau Church Rd, Heflin, LA

Event by Bistineau Baptist Church on Monday, July 19 2021

Sunday Experience Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Join us for our Sunday morning experience at 9:30AM. WHAT TO EXPECT WHILE YOU’RE AT FIRST ASSEMBLY CASUAL ATMOSPHERE WEEKEND EXPERIENCES THAT LAST AROUND AN HOUR AND A HALF THOUGHT-PROVOKING...

4-H Summer Camp Cahoots Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: One University Place, Shreveport, LA 71115

4-H Summer Camp Cahoots is a 3-day Day Camp being held at LSU Shreveport July 6th - 8th for 4-H youth in 4th, 5th and 6th grades.

Teen Camp Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3555 US-371, Ringgold, LA

Teen camp for 6th graders - graduating seniors at Southland Christian Camp. Non-members of Eagle Drive Baptist Church (Decatur, Tx) that are interested in attending this camp with our youth group...

Fish Fry Fundraiser Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Come enjoy some golden fried catfish and all the fixings, while helping us raise money towards a church fundraiser. $10/ plate