Ringgold, LA

Coming soon: Ringgold events

Ringgold News Beat
 1 day ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) Ringgold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

Destination Dig VBS 2021

Heflin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 195 Bistineau Church Rd, Heflin, LA

Event by Bistineau Baptist Church on Monday, July 19 2021

Sunday Experience

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Join us for our Sunday morning experience at 9:30AM. WHAT TO EXPECT WHILE YOU’RE AT FIRST ASSEMBLY CASUAL ATMOSPHERE WEEKEND EXPERIENCES THAT LAST AROUND AN HOUR AND A HALF THOUGHT-PROVOKING...

4-H Summer Camp Cahoots

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: One University Place, Shreveport, LA 71115

4-H Summer Camp Cahoots is a 3-day Day Camp being held at LSU Shreveport July 6th - 8th for 4-H youth in 4th, 5th and 6th grades.

Teen Camp

Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3555 US-371, Ringgold, LA

Teen camp for 6th graders - graduating seniors at Southland Christian Camp. Non-members of Eagle Drive Baptist Church (Decatur, Tx) that are interested in attending this camp with our youth group...

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Come enjoy some golden fried catfish and all the fixings, while helping us raise money towards a church fundraiser. $10/ plate

Ringgold News Beat

Ringgold News Beat

Ringgold, LA
ABOUT

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana Statemanisteenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
