Eureka, KS

Live events Eureka — what’s coming up

Eureka Dispatch
 1 day ago

(EUREKA, KS) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FNFS_0a7ClwA800

Craguns Gospel Concert

Howard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

A Free Memorial Day weekend Community Concert hosted by First Baptist Howard at 7 PM on May 28,2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsCx5_0a7ClwA800

4th Annual Generations Gala: Premier Social Event

Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Join us at GWCH Foundations Premier Social Event of the Year! Saturday, August 28th, 2021 hosted at Flint Oak 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS 67047 6 pm Social Hour 7 pm Dinner & Auction Attire: Boots...

Third Annual Sporting Clays Team Tournament

Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Sporting Clays Team Tournament to send military veterans on all-expenses paid trips to Washington, DC through PHS Honor Flight. Come early Friday and practice on the Trap and Skeet or 5-stand...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlhI5_0a7ClwA800

Walnut River Gravel Run 50K, Marathon & Half-Marathon

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

The Walnut River Gravel Run is dirt roads, rolling hills and prairie. During the race you will see wheat, soybeans, cotton, hay, sorghum, and corn. Cattle will be your biggest spectators! There...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUORt_0a7ClwA800

SCARF Father’s Day Patio Party

Leon, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1001 SW 140th St, Leon, KS

Come spend an evening watching the sunset at FlutterBye Ranch! Bring your family, or make it a date night, and join us for our 4th annual Father’s Day weekend celebration. We are raising funds to...

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka, KS
