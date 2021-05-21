Live events Eureka — what’s coming up

(EUREKA, KS) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

Craguns Gospel Concert Howard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

A Free Memorial Day weekend Community Concert hosted by First Baptist Howard at 7 PM on May 28,2021

4th Annual Generations Gala: Premier Social Event Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Join us at GWCH Foundations Premier Social Event of the Year! Saturday, August 28th, 2021 hosted at Flint Oak 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS 67047 6 pm Social Hour 7 pm Dinner & Auction Attire: Boots...

Third Annual Sporting Clays Team Tournament Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Sporting Clays Team Tournament to send military veterans on all-expenses paid trips to Washington, DC through PHS Honor Flight. Come early Friday and practice on the Trap and Skeet or 5-stand...

Walnut River Gravel Run 50K, Marathon & Half-Marathon El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

The Walnut River Gravel Run is dirt roads, rolling hills and prairie. During the race you will see wheat, soybeans, cotton, hay, sorghum, and corn. Cattle will be your biggest spectators! There...

SCARF Father’s Day Patio Party Leon, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1001 SW 140th St, Leon, KS

Come spend an evening watching the sunset at FlutterBye Ranch! Bring your family, or make it a date night, and join us for our 4th annual Father’s Day weekend celebration. We are raising funds to...