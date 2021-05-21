Campo calendar: Coming events

(CAMPO, CA) Campo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campo:

Morris Day And The Time Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

Update: Out of an abundance of caution for both our loyal guests and our team members this show is being postponed. The show has now been rescheduled for Friday, September 10th 2021. Morris Day...

young adults Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA

Have you ever wondered what Jesus meant when He spoke about True Worshippers to the woman at the well? God delights in worship that is according to His Spirit and Truth, which means there is...

May 2021 Potrero, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 24800 Potrero Park Dr, Potrero, CA

Networking event in Potrero, CA by ThirdWeekenders on Friday, May 21 2021

Claudio at The Well Cafe in Alpine Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 1945 Alpine Blvd #2110, Alpine, CA

Live music with solo guitar and instrumental versions of Bread, Elton John, The Doors, The Police and many other gems

Sagebrush Safari Gravel Race Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

The information about this race is based on information provided by the organisers or found on the official website of the event. Always check the official website for up-to-date information. If...