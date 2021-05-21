newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campo, CA

Campo calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 1 day ago

(CAMPO, CA) Campo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiCHq_0a7ClvHP00

Morris Day And The Time

Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

Update: Out of an abundance of caution for both our loyal guests and our team members this show is being postponed. The show has now been rescheduled for Friday, September 10th 2021. Morris Day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uyb8m_0a7ClvHP00

young adults

Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA

Have you ever wondered what Jesus meant when He spoke about True Worshippers to the woman at the well? God delights in worship that is according to His Spirit and Truth, which means there is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoaJ5_0a7ClvHP00

May 2021

Potrero, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 24800 Potrero Park Dr, Potrero, CA

Networking event in Potrero, CA by ThirdWeekenders on Friday, May 21 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqPkG_0a7ClvHP00

Claudio at The Well Cafe in Alpine

Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 1945 Alpine Blvd #2110, Alpine, CA

Live music with solo guitar and instrumental versions of Bread, Elton John, The Doors, The Police and many other gems

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fTdo_0a7ClvHP00

Sagebrush Safari Gravel Race

Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

The information about this race is based on information provided by the organisers or found on the official website of the event. Always check the official website for up-to-date information. If...

Learn More
Campo News Flash

Campo News Flash

Campo, CA
2
Followers
18
Post
62
Views
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potrero, CA
City
Alpine, CA
Local
California Government
City
Pine Valley, CA
City
Campo, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Morris Day
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Local Events#Live Theater#New Music#Sun Jun#Sun May#Thirdweekenders#Bread#In Person Events#Ca Networking Event#Ca Live Music#Live Content#Official Website#Up To Date Information#Worship#Remote Audiences#Stand Up Comedy#Doors#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
San Diego, CAsandiegocountynews.com

Petco Park to host Memorial Day weekend concerts

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres, in partnership with CBF Productions, announced details surrounding two back-to-back Memorial Day weekend concerts taking place at Petco Park on May 29 and 30. The Beach Boys, members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with special guests John Stamos and Mark...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Statearcamax.com

Exotic veggies make Calif. farm a favorite with Michelin-starred chefs

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Hidden inside greenhouses up a dirt road in San Marcos' Twin Oaks Valley there are plants with leaves that taste like raw oysters, chocolate-flavored mint, lime and pineapple varieties of basil, snow-white strawberries, pink blueberries and full-grown tomatoes as tiny as currants. Launched in 2016 by...
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Rabbits and rodents peak

Rabbit and Rodent population is peaking in the canyons and hillsides of coastal San Diego County. In many neighborhoods, car headlights illuminate the rear ends of scampering cottontail rabbits making raids on succulent garden vegetation. On the fringes of suburbia, sleek coyotes are sometimes spotted slinking about in pursuit of rodents and rabbits, or easier-to-catch fare — house cats.
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.