San Manuel, AZ

San Manuel events coming soon

San Manuel Dispatch
San Manuel Dispatch
 1 day ago

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) San Manuel is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Manuel:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2054aR_0a7CluOg00

Whiskey and Bad Decisions at the Ore House Hillside Tavern

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1200 N Jefferson Dr, Oracle, AZ

Live music with Whiskey and Bad Decisions, classic rock, country and oldies!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YSLS_0a7CluOg00

YOGA IN THE LAVENDER FIELD!

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1221 N Rancho Robles Rd, Oracle, AZ

Join our afternoon Yoga class! The lavender might have started blooming as well (no guarantee)! There will be lavender lemonade, yummy snacks, & live music. You will also receive a lavender...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgOin_0a7CluOg00

A Circle of Women and Horses

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 8920 E Woodland Rd, Tucson, AZ 85749

A circle of women and horses is about exploring the connection between self, a horse, and our environment. Psychotherapy/support group for women Slow down into horse time. Expand peacefully in nature. Feel your senses come alive. Let the horses be your guide. Become more authentic, grounded and connected to yourselves and others. Work toward becoming calm and fully present. Facilitated by Sierra Ohrel, MA, LPC and Nancy Coyne, MD Register and Information : Nancy 207 751 7109 ncoyne@gwi.ne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GG4ys_0a7CluOg00

Copy of EJ NONSTOP ft. KID EVER on May 23, 2021 @ Catalina Craft Pizza

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 15930 North Oracle Road, Catalina, AZ 85739

GrAttitude Productions Proudly Presents: Comedian EJ Nonstop ft/ Kid Ever live at Catalina Craft Pizza Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuIcC_0a7CluOg00

Enchanted Dream Fairyland Festival

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1501 North Houghton Road, #9608, Tucson, AZ 85749

Join us in the garden, lakeside for an “all things fantasy” adventure with unicorns, mermaids and fairy princesses!

San Manuel, AZ
With San Manuel Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

