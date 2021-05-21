Moscow calendar: Coming events
(MOSCOW, TN) Live events are coming to Moscow.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moscow:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM
Description The Treasures of Summerville by Perry T. Montague is a Christian fiction family story about a treasure hunt that reveals more than the Taylor family bargained for. Historic coins show...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM
Address: 1050 Rich Rd, Somerville, TN
An In-Person Worship Option is available at The Chapel is each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 9, 2021! About this event We are highly encouraging our vaccinated members to take...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:45 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 1580 Bateman Road, Moscow, TN 38057
You've heard about it, now experience it for yourself! The famous Ghost River is waiting for you!
Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Address: 705 Justice Dr, Somerville, TN
LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 21430 TN-57, Moscow, TN
Wagon Trail and Mother Tree Hike ***a repeat of our April hike*** Saturday, May 22 10 am - 1 pm Pinecrest Camp and Retreat Center 21430 Highway 57 Moscow, TN Join Dr. Richard Rucker, biology...