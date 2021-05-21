newsbreak-logo
Lyman, WY

Events on the Lyman calendar

Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 1 day ago

(LYMAN, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lyman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lyman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XL3bQ_0a7ClrkV00

OSHA Sessions 4 & 5

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

OSHA 10 or 30 Hour course is nationally recognized. The courses are for Construction and General Industry. To receive an OSHA Training Institute Care (3-course…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHtL4_0a7ClrkV00

Fall Casino Night

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 603 6th St, Evanston, WY

Great dinner, all you can eat snacks, and $200 game chip all included in your ticket price. Come support youth programs and have a great night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnuDm_0a7ClrkV00

BRR Gymkhana Playday #2

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 122 Bear River Dr, Evanston, WY

2021 GYMKHANA PLAYDAY SERIES LOCATION: Uinta County Fairgrounds - Main Arena 122 Bear River Dr., Evanston, WY 82930 START TIME: 9:30 AM (Grand Entry, followed by Lead-Line Division) 2021 DATE...

MSHA Refresher

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

MSHA 8-hour annual Refresher Scheduled every 2nd Monday of every month

PEC / Veriforce

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

PEC / Veriforce Basic Orientation Safeland: scheduled every 1st & 3rd Monday of every month. H2S Clear 24-hour Compliance 8-hour Basic Pipeline Safe Supervisor

