Lutcher, LA

Lutcher calendar: Events coming up

Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 1 day ago

(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are coming to Lutcher.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lutcher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJeha_0a7Clqrm00

Ancient Queen

Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ancient Queen at 70449, Maurepas, LA 70449, Maurepas, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlazG_0a7Clqrm00

Pipe Cleaner Animal Friends

Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Feeling crafty? Make a fun, fuzzy mouse and turtle out of pipe cleaners. Designed for kids ages 6–8. Available while supplies last. Feeling Crafty? Using pipe cleaners, pony beads, and google eyes...

Lagniappe Diversion

Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Lagniappe Diversion at Maurepas, Louisiana, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 02:00 pm to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390hFP_0a7Clqrm00

Civil Service Board Meeting

Hahnville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 15045 River Rd #189, Hahnville, LA

Civil Service Board Agenda and Information Expect agendas to be updated within a week before each meeting Watch Live on SCP-TV This meeting will air live on Cox Channel 6, UVerse Channel 99, and...

ABC Goldfish

Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:59 PM

Playing with your food can be educational and fun. Use Goldfish Crackers and alphabet cards to practice letter tracing. Then enjoy the crackers as a tasty snack! Available while supplies last.

ABOUT

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Lutcher, LAPosted by
Lutcher Digest

Lutcher is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LUTCHER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lutcher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lutcher, LAPosted by
Lutcher (LA) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Lutcher — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LUTCHER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lutcher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!