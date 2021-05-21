Lutcher calendar: Events coming up

(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are coming to Lutcher.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lutcher:

Ancient Queen Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ancient Queen at 70449, Maurepas, LA 70449, Maurepas, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 08:00 pm

Pipe Cleaner Animal Friends Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Feeling crafty? Make a fun, fuzzy mouse and turtle out of pipe cleaners. Designed for kids ages 6–8. Available while supplies last. Feeling Crafty? Using pipe cleaners, pony beads, and google eyes...

Lagniappe Diversion Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Lagniappe Diversion at Maurepas, Louisiana, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 02:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Civil Service Board Meeting Hahnville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 15045 River Rd #189, Hahnville, LA

Civil Service Board Agenda and Information Expect agendas to be updated within a week before each meeting Watch Live on SCP-TV This meeting will air live on Cox Channel 6, UVerse Channel 99, and...

ABC Goldfish Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:59 PM

Playing with your food can be educational and fun. Use Goldfish Crackers and alphabet cards to practice letter tracing. Then enjoy the crackers as a tasty snack! Available while supplies last.