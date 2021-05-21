newsbreak-logo
Bottineau, ND

Live events on the horizon in Bottineau

Bottineau Times
Bottineau Times
 1 day ago

(BOTTINEAU, ND) Bottineau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bottineau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7wqY_0a7Clpz300

LMSP Fall WOW Event (Wild Outdoor Women)

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Wow is an event designed for ladies, ages 16 and over, looking to learn or improve upon various outdoor recreational skills in a safe, hands-on setting. Activities often include canoeing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrJ9J_0a7Clpz300

Frantic Anarchy LIVE Cowboys Bar

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Address: 415 Main St, Bottineau, ND

Music event by Frantic Anarchy and Cowboy’s Bar on Saturday, July 31 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJAMz_0a7Clpz300

Gnomes, Gnomes, Gnomes

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

We're painting Gnomes! You can change them up how ever you want... you choose the colors, add your own details. 16x20 canvas, Gnomes are presketched onto the canvas unless you ask for a blank one...

Learn More

LMSP 16th Annual Halloween in July

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Join in on the fun this weekend by decorating your campsite with Halloween decorations and partaking in various other spooky activities. We will continue to work with local health officials and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRhI7_0a7Clpz300

STREET DANCE FEAT. OCTOBER ROAD

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Come out for a mid-summer celebration featuring October Road all the way from Fargo and dance the night away in the streets. In case of inclement weather, the band will play in the skating rink...

Learn More
Bottineau Times

Bottineau Times

Bottineau, ND
With Bottineau Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

