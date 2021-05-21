Ozona calendar: Coming events

(OZONA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Ozona calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ozona:

Ozona Movie Night Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 22 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Trokiando Weed Wash Detail presents Ozona Movie Night. Sponsored by local business, admissions is free.

Memorial service Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 9th St, Ozona, TX

Find the obituary of James M. Hearne (1936 - 2020) from Ozona, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Kids Kingdom at New Beginnings Ozona Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 354 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Kids Kingdom is a Wednesday night children's program, like a year-round Vacation Bible School, at New Beginnings Ozona.