newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ozona, TX

Ozona calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Ozona News Alert
Ozona News Alert
 1 day ago

(OZONA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Ozona calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ozona:

Ozona Movie Night

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 22 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Trokiando Weed Wash Detail presents Ozona Movie Night. Sponsored by local business, admissions is free.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfjRc_0a7ClnSp00

Memorial service

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 9th St, Ozona, TX

Find the obituary of James M. Hearne (1936 - 2020) from Ozona, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaFd1_0a7ClnSp00

Kids Kingdom at New Beginnings Ozona

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 354 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Kids Kingdom is a Wednesday night children's program, like a year-round Vacation Bible School, at New Beginnings Ozona.

Learn More
Ozona News Alert

Ozona News Alert

Ozona, TX
1
Followers
10
Post
62
Views
ABOUT

With Ozona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozona, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Hearne, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Free Events#Business Events#Local Events#Vacation Bible School#Ozona Calendar#Live Formats#Tx Kids Kingdom#Live Content#Digital Formats#In Person Attendance#Flowers#Digital Tools#Remote Audiences#Social Distancing#Care#Admissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Ozona, TXPosted by
Ozona News Alert

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Ozona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ozona: 1. CDL Team Driver Job - Avg $100,000 per Year; 2. *Caregiver - Weekday Hours Earning up to $15/hr*; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Full Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr!; 5. *Caregiver - Weekday Hours Earning up to $15/hr*; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr; 8. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 9. Caregiver - Help Seniors and Earn up to $15/hr; 10. Caregiver - Help Seniors and Earn up to $15/hr;
Ozona, TXPosted by
Ozona News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Ozona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ozona: 1. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week; 2. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas; 3. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week; 4. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly!; 5. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 6. CDL A Truck Driver; 7. CDL A Truck Driver - $.94 - $.97 CPM !;
Ozona, TXPosted by
Ozona News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ozona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ozona: 1. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year; 2. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On; 4. CDL A Truck Driver; 5. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly!;