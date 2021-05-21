newsbreak-logo
Paonia, CO

Paonia events coming soon

Paonia Dispatch
Paonia Dispatch
 1 day ago

(PAONIA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Paonia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paonia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6oYC_0a7Clma600

Designing Your Small Farm

Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:30 PM

Join us for a class on Designing Your Small Farm: Considerations, Options & Approaches with AJ & Nicole Carrillo on Wednesday May 26th at 5:30pm at Deer Tree Farm (10261 3100 Rd, Hotchkiss) This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yt5Lc_0a7Clma600

Jun Watabe & Kristen Yeon-Ji Yun

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 228 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO

Blue Sage Center for the Arts 2021 Concert Series Kristen Yeon-Ji Yun and Jun Watabe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzHNy_0a7Clma600

Sarah Off at ZenZen Gardens — Dylan Fixmer Composition

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:35 PM

Address: 12498 3790 Rd, Paonia, CO

Sarah Off and Dylan Fixmer share music from “Alone” and “Traditionish” live at the beautiful ZenZen gardens in Paonia, CO. Tickets at the gate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDKcx_0a7Clma600

Approach to Inter-Ocean Pass Trailhead: Off-trail navigation with Russ

Paonia, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 204 Poplar Avenue, Paonia, CO 81428

An off-trail approach to Interocean Pass Trailhead, 4 miles round trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDaUL_0a7Clma600

Gourmet Food & Wine Pairing – Sept 25

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 41716 Reds Rd, Paonia, CO

6:30 PM Limited Seating/Reservations Required A brief vineyard and cellar tour is followed by an in-depth cellar tasting right from the barrels. The evening continues in the vineyard (rain or...

