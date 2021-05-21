newsbreak-logo
Onawa, IA

Live events on the horizon in Onawa

Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 1 day ago

(ONAWA, IA) Live events are coming to Onawa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onawa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHbXF_0a7CllhN00

Onawa's Swap Meet and Flea Market

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1201-1323 Gaukel Dr, Onawa, IA

39th annual Swap Meet at the Monona County Fairgrounds in Onawa, Iowa. Free public parking, free public admission, free overnight camping for vendors. Early vendor set‑up available. Auto parts ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6jTi_0a7CllhN00

Onabike XXVIIII

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 707 Iowa Ave, Onawa, IA

Sports event by Onabike on Saturday, August 28 2021 with 156 people interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tQz4_0a7CllhN00

EMW 2 Live in Reno, NV at Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor

Whiting, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 604 Wells St, Whiting, IA

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! Age Restriction: 21+Doors open at 7:00 PMShow Time: 8:00 PM The guidelines for the Extreme Midget Wrestling shows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVTGM_0a7CllhN00

Visitation

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1629 10th St, Onawa, IA

Ralph Lee Christensen, 90, of Onawa, Iowa passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Burgess Health Center, Onawa, Iowa. A funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Faith Lutheran...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKdjK_0a7CllhN00

Memorial Day at the Bend

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:59 PM

Address: 17214 210th St, Onawa, IA

Monday, May 31 – 8:00am to Midnight Spend the holiday with us and earn 10X points on all your play—all day! Join us for a special Memorial Day Lunch Buffet from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The buffet...

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

