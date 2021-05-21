Live events coming up in Wells

(WELLS, MN) Live events are coming to Wells.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

Wells Alano Group Wells, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 595 1st Ave SW, Wells, MN

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - New Richland, MN New Richland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 Broadway Ave N, New Richland, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in New Richland, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class...

Caregiver Support Group: VINE Mapleton Mapleton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 104 Silver St W, Mapleton, MN

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUPS Caregiving can be difficult and isolating. Gain insights and encouragement from others facing similar challenges. Registration is required. First Tuesday of the month...

Chapter Meeting/Border Blast Hartland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Chapter Meeting @ 10am Registration for Ride @11am Ride @ noon Camper/Tent camping available. Set up the week prior or same day. Wristbands $15 Food available for donation. Live Music by Chain...

Gold Star Band Wells, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 PM

DOORS OPEN AT 7PM | BAND PLAYS AT 8PM **Full Bar as usual** Gold Star plays a variety of music: classic country, 50's/60's and classic rock. They are from Mankato, Waseca, Elysian, Janesville and...