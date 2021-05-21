Granby calendar: Events coming up

(GRANBY, CO) Granby is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Granby:

Early Winter Family Dates Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 3640 CO-125, Granby, CO

Get an early start to winter fun with a trip up the mountain to C Lazy U Ranch! You'll enjoy lots of great activities (including complimentary shuttles to nearby ski resorts) plus our luxurious...

2021 Beautiful Smart Lady Summit with Theresa Dedmon Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446

A mountain conference to remind Papa God's daughters of who they are, what they are called to, and how precious they are to Him!

Granby Library OUTDOOR Storytime Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 55 Zero St, Granby, CO

Join Ms. Tess or Ms. Cindy for OUTDOOR Storytime at Polhamus Park! Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join us online for 30 minutes of rhymes, songs, and more.

Women in the Rockies Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3640 CO-125, Granby, CO

Attend this exclusive event for women to connect your vision, values and voice with the help of Duke health coach Janet Solie, PA, MS and her team. Wellness Adventure offers the opportunity to...

Fall Family Weekend at C Lazy U Ranch Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3640 CO-125, Granby, CO

Feeling a little stir-crazy? Get out of the house and enjoy the changing season in the fresh mountain air! Fall Kids program available during these dates Enjoy gourmet meals, luxury lodging and...