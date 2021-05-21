newsbreak-logo
Tornillo, TX

Coming soon: Tornillo events

Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 1 day ago

(TORNILLO, TX) Tornillo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tornillo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eoitg_0a7Cli3C00

Texas Is Presents The stand up comedy contets.

San Elizario, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:59 PM

Address: 1500 Main Street, San Elizario, TX 79849

So sit back and enjoy some of the most incredible undiscovered talents in the country.. trust me when we say this will be fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v05Ig_0a7Cli3C00

2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCrDR_0a7Cli3C00

Young Heroes Camp - Fort Bliss

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1380 A and M Cir, El Paso, TX 79927

Programming and opportunities for the youth of Army soldiers currently deployed, recently deployed, or soon deployed within six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tn7ZE_0a7Cli3C00

Intocable at The Plaza Theatre

San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Intocable VENUE: The Plaza Theatre - El Paso, TX DATE: 11 July, 2021, 08:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4gio_0a7Cli3C00

Eli Mosley Live

San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Performing live from Nashville. Country recording artist Eli Mosley performing all his hits! All ages! Free concert! More updates and info coming soon!

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events
