Coming soon: Tornillo events

(TORNILLO, TX) Tornillo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tornillo:

Texas Is Presents The stand up comedy contets. San Elizario, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:59 PM

Address: 1500 Main Street, San Elizario, TX 79849

So sit back and enjoy some of the most incredible undiscovered talents in the country.. trust me when we say this will be fun.

2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?

Young Heroes Camp - Fort Bliss El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1380 A and M Cir, El Paso, TX 79927

Programming and opportunities for the youth of Army soldiers currently deployed, recently deployed, or soon deployed within six months.

Intocable at The Plaza Theatre San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Intocable VENUE: The Plaza Theatre - El Paso, TX DATE: 11 July, 2021, 08:00 PM

Eli Mosley Live San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Performing live from Nashville. Country recording artist Eli Mosley performing all his hits! All ages! Free concert! More updates and info coming soon!