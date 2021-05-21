newsbreak-logo
Valentine, NE

Live events Valentine — what's coming up

Posted by 
Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 1 day ago

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Valentine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqpOw_0a7ClhAT00

Board Meeting

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of conducting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEesF_0a7ClhAT00

Valentine Farmers' Market

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKT5L_0a7ClhAT00

Brent Beamer

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E 1st St, Valentine, NE

Bolo Beer Co. welcomes Brent Beamer for a solo acoustic show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0qHe_0a7ClhAT00

Barn Quilt Workshop

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us at the MPCC Valentine campus and learn...

Learn More
Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

