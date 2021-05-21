newsbreak-logo
Events on the Conrad calendar

Conrad News Flash
Conrad News Flash
 1 day ago

(CONRAD, MT) Live events are coming to Conrad.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conrad:

2119: Maximizing Student Learning through Collaboration and Co-teaching — GTCC

Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2119 TITLE: Maximizing Student Learning through Collaboration and Co-teaching DESCRIPTION: The...

Invasive Trauma Interventions

Valier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Go beyond our IFAK Life Saver class with IVs, Crics, Needle Decomp and NPAs. Class information: https://www.independencetraining.com/training/invasive-trauma-interventions/ Email us for more...

Cymbeline in Cut Bank

Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 600-834 Railroad St, Cut Bank, MT

Britain is divided and on the brink of disaster! When the only living heir to the throne, Innogen, marries a lowborn gentleman, Posthumus, in secret against her stepmother's wishes. The queen...

Graveside service

Conrad, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Here is Thomas Hammerbacker’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 15, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Thomas Hammerbacker of Conrad, Montana...

2115: Advanced Instruction, College Prep & Honors Courses: Connect, Collaborate & Plan — GTCC

Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2115 TITLE: Advanced Instruction, College Prep & Honors Courses: Connect, Collaborate & Plan...

ABOUT

With Conrad News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana Statecutbankpioneerpress.com

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to perform in Cut Bank, Conrad

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has announced it will return to in-person performances for its 2021 season. Due to the pandemic, the Montana State University program postponed its 2020 season and created content for all ages under the title “MSIP Live.”. This summer, the company will perform William Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline”...
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

THREE Blood Draws Next Week!

American Red Cross Blood Drives are scheduled for next week in our Golden Triangle. The first one will be in Cut Bank on Tuesday, from 9 to 3, at the the Northern Rockies Medical Center. On Wednesday, you'll have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life" at the Civic Center between 11 & 5:30. Thursday's blood drive will be set up at the Pavilion in the park in Choteau, also from 11 & 5:30.
Valier, MTcutbankpioneerpress.com

Volunteers spruce things up in Valier

Despite windy conditions and blowing dust, about a dozen volunteers turned out Tuesday night for a Community Clean Up at the city park in Valier last week. The park is on the intersection of Highway 44 and the Cut Bank Highway, the busiest intersection in town. It’s also the most visible.
Shelby, MTcutbankpioneerpress.com

Lt. Gov. Juras is featured speaker at MRLA Spring meeting in Shelby May 17

Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras is to be the speaker at the Marias River Livestock Association’s (MRLA) Spring Membership Meeting on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Clark’s Family Restaurant, in Shelby. Members and the public are welcome to come to the 5:30 p.m. social hour to mingle while enjoying no host drinks or meal.
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Book Fair’s On In Conrad

Meadowlark Elementary School in Conrad, is hosting an "online" Book Fair all THIS week through Sunday, the 16th.You can visit the "fair" at: www.scholastic.com/bf/meadowlarkprimaryschool ALL purchases at the "fair" this week will benefit Meadowlark School. Don't worry about a thing...there's FREE shipping on orders over $25.
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Work Continues On Our Shelby Viaduct

The work continues this week on our Shelby viaduct, & it's coming along great! Again this week, because of the project, both tomorrow (Wednesday) morning's "Walk & Wheel" for Shelby schools, & Friday's "Fit Friday" is CANCELLED this week. Speaking of the viaduct...the city's encouraging us to use the railroad crossing instead of the viaduct during the project. As I like to say, "We'll cross that bridge when we get to it...
Cut Bank, MTcutbankpioneerpress.com

Lewis & Clark Festival returns in 2021!

It’s back! The Cut Bank Lewis and Clark Festival, after taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back on for this summer with four fun-filled days starting on Thursday, July 29 and running through Sunday, Aug. 1. Organizers are excited to have this popular event back on...
Glacier County, MTFlathead Beacon

Locked Out of Glacier

It is a sad day when Montanans have essentially been locked out of Glacier National Park. The new entry system that went live April 29 makes Montanans compete worldwide for entry tickets to Glacier National Park. At precisely 8 a.m. that morning, when the tickets went live on the internet, I tried to purchase an entry ticket for July 1, but within one minute (one screen refresh as directed) the entry tickets were sold out for that day. I must do the same thing for July 2 at 8 a.m. and so on.
Hungry Horse, MTHungry Horse News

Glacier announces more Sun Road tickets now available

Glacier National Park has released more tickets for the Going-to-the-Sun Road for early July. Based on historical openings, the road is expected to be fully open over Logan Pass by then, the Park Service said in a release. Typically the road opens in mid-to-late June, though an exact date is always difficult to determine and the weather plays a big role in the opener.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby Mountain Of Cans Challenge On The Way

Our Shelby Elementary School "Mountain of Cans Challenge" is scheduled to roll out NEXT Friday, the 14th. You'll have an opportunity to support your favorite student or class by dropping off your empty, crushed aluminum cans on the morning of Friday, the 14th, one week from THIS Friday, in the Shelby High School parking lot. Don't just "kick the can down the road," drop it off at the high school parking lot on the 14th.
Toole County, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

The “Friends” R Meeting AGAIN!

The Toole County "Friends of the Library" are back in ACTION, & fired up for a great summer season. The "Friends" have a meeting scheduled for 12 noon tomorrow, Tuesday, over at our Toole County Library. It's going to be "one for the books" for sure...
Glacier County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Glacier National Park offers more entry reservation tickets May 5

Late Tuesday afternoon, Glacier National Park announced the release of additional Going-to-the-Sun entry reservation tickets for entry as early as July 1. The additional tickets will be available starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 on Recreation.gov. Up to this point, a smaller amount of tickets has been available because...
Conrad, MTFairfield Sun Times

Leroy Burns Bouma

Leroy Burns Bouma, 87, passed at the Pondera Medical Center Extended Care on April 24, 2021 from natural causes. Leroy was born August 18,1933 in Choteau to Herman and Margaret Bouma. He contacted encephalitis from a mosquito bite at the age of 10, spending 3 months in the St. Mary’s Hospital in Conrad. The next summer Leroy had a bicycle accident where the seat struck the base of his neck which caused further nerve damage.
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Getting “Crafty” In Conrad

The "Craft Sale in Conrad" is happening today (Friday) & tomorrow, Saturday. There's gifts galore for Mother's & Father's Day, graduation & even birthdays! You'll want to check out the babies-jean quilts, tie blankets, aprons & bowl warmers. Hours this afternoon are from 3 until 7, & tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 to 1. The location for the craft sale should be "right up your alley" too...it's IN the alley at 609 South Illinois.