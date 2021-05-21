newsbreak-logo
Canisteo calendar: Coming events

Canisteo Journal
 1 day ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Canisteo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Canisteo area:

Cattle Clinic

Canisteo, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

In the one day Cattle Clinic you are introduced to the addicting fun that is working cows. This is a great way to either build trust between you and your horse that has seen cows but maybe you...

Bounty Hole 2021

Andover, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Event by Tall Pines ATV Park on Sunday, September 5 2021 with 603 people interested and 138 people going.

Allegany Co. Sportsman's Party

Andover, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1699 Jones Rd Spur, Andover, NY

Allegany Co. Sportsman's PartyKent Beer Company12:00 PM - 4:00 PMContact(s)Allegany County NY0154@ducks.org

FARMFEST 2021

Andover, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 1812 Jones Rd Spur, Andover, NY

Sports event in Andover, NY by Tall Pines ATV Park on Friday, September 3 2021 with 1.1K people interested and 329 people going.

Youtheatre Workshop - Family Life

Bath, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 7634 Co Rd 14, Bath, NY

Family Life’s Youtheatre Workshop in Bath, NY. The heart of Family Life’s Youtheatre Workshop centers on teaching young people about the amazing world of performing arts. For five exciting days...

ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

