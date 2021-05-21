newsbreak-logo
Davenport, WA

Events on the Davenport calendar

Davenport News Flash
 1 day ago

(DAVENPORT, WA) Live events are coming to Davenport.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:

Youth Council Meeting

Wellpinit, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Event- Youth Council Gatherings Dates/times- Every Friday starting April 2nd ending on June 25th. Time- 12-2pm Location- Pow-wow pavilion Contact information- Spokane Tribal Network Kimberly...

Drinkin' Dots

Fruitland, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 5365 Hwy 25 South, Fruitland, WA 99129

You've seen those beautiful painted stones adorning gardens, mantels and bookcases. Join our artist in a journey to learn Mandala Dot Paint

Troika Triathlon

Espanola, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 11315 Lake Shore Lake Tyler Rd, Espanola, WA

Troika Triathlon takes place May 29, 2021 in Medical Lake, Washington. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

3 Man Mechanical Tournament #2

Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

This will be our Second of the season 3 man Mechanical tournament. It will be Mechanical guns only, no electronic markers. Mechanical, pump or mag fed guns are acceptable. Motorized hoppers ok to...

Frost 'N Sip 'Gone Camping' Midday Class

Fruitland, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5365 Hwy 25 South, Fruitland, WA 99129

Join the artist from Kayla’s Cookies at the winery where you can learn her techniques, eat from our menu and taste your way thru wine!

