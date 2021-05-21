Beaver calendar: Events coming up

(BEAVER, UT) Beaver is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaver:

Beaver Canyon Marathon Beaver, UT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1040 N Elk Meadows Dr, Beaver, UT

JOIN US AUGUST 14, 2021! This marathon race will start you at 10,000 feet above sea level while running past pristine scenery, lakes, forest,...

2021 Parowan Chamber's Fun Run Car Show Parowan, UT

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

30th Annual Parowan Chamber’s Fun Run Car Show held 8:00 am – 3:00 pm on Parowan Main Street (Parowan). Enjoy all makes and models, vendors,...

May 21-23, 2021 Panguitch, UT

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 50 E 800 N, Panguitch, UT

May 21st - 23rd Triple C Arena Panguitch, Utah ** $200 added May 21st ** ** $500 added May 22nd ** ** $500 added May 23rd ** You must pre enter and be paid to be in the draw I will post the draw...

Dixie NF Overland Weekend Parowan, UT

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1661 W 200 S, Parowan, UT

Join us for a very scenic overland route through the mountains of southern Utah.

Old Skool Panguitch Rally Panguitch, UT

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Old Skool Panguitch Rally is on Facebook. To connect with Old Skool Panguitch Rally, join Facebook today.