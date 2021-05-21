newsbreak-logo
Beaver, UT

Beaver calendar: Events coming up

Beaver Journal
 1 day ago

(BEAVER, UT) Beaver is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaver:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EASmR_0a7Clbs700

Beaver Canyon Marathon

Beaver, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1040 N Elk Meadows Dr, Beaver, UT

JOIN US AUGUST 14, 2021! This marathon race will start you at 10,000 feet above sea level while running past pristine scenery, lakes, forest,...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXwtM_0a7Clbs700

2021 Parowan Chamber's Fun Run Car Show

Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

30th Annual Parowan Chamber’s Fun Run Car Show held 8:00 am – 3:00 pm on Parowan Main Street (Parowan). Enjoy all makes and models, vendors,...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xg5AG_0a7Clbs700

May 21-23, 2021

Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 50 E 800 N, Panguitch, UT

May 21st - 23rd Triple C Arena Panguitch, Utah ** $200 added May 21st ** ** $500 added May 22nd ** ** $500 added May 23rd ** You must pre enter and be paid to be in the draw I will post the draw...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYZe5_0a7Clbs700

Dixie NF Overland Weekend

Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1661 W 200 S, Parowan, UT

Join us for a very scenic overland route through the mountains of southern Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9xxY_0a7Clbs700

Old Skool Panguitch Rally

Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Old Skool Panguitch Rally is on Facebook. To connect with Old Skool Panguitch Rally, join Facebook today.

Beaver, UT Posted by
Beaver Journal

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(BEAVER, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Utah State Posted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah State

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah State

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah State

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
ksl.com

Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!
kslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...
Beaver, UT

An exciting ATV adventure into the Mineral Mountains

After the two ATV adventures into the Mineral Mountains last year that I enjoyed during Beaver Adventure Days, Michelle Evans of the Beaver County Travel Council invited me back to take another look. I asked my friend, Bob Brady of Farmington, to come along and I had another ATV adventure in the making.
Beaver, UT Posted by
3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!