Live events Rugby — what’s coming up

(RUGBY, ND) Rugby is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Rugby area:

125th Anniversary Celebration Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1520 Advent St, Harvey, ND

125th Anniversary Celebration at Harvey First Lutheran Church, 1520 Advent St, Harvey, ND 58341, Harvey, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 07:00 am to Sun Jul 18 2021 at 04:00 pm

IMC Festival of the Arts Performance – TBA and Fiddle Hall of Fame Ceremony Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Dunseith, ND

TBA and Fiddle Hall of Fame Ceremony The concert is $10 USD or free to Old Time Fiddle Workshop participants. Photo ... Read More



Peaceful Skies Stargazing Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 10939 US-281, Dunseith, ND

Join the Norther Skies Astronomical Society for a dark skies tour. They'll start with a constellation tour, showing the main constellations, stars, and how to find the north star. As it gets...

Session 7 Performances Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Dunseith, ND

Art Exhibit, Choir, Barbershop Choirs, Harp, World Percussion & Handbells Concert - Burdick Center for the Performing Arts - 4:00 ... Read More

Rugby E-Waste Collection Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

On Wednesday June 2nd, ND E-Waste and the Rugby Jaycee's are holding a computer recycling event that will be open to the public and businesses in Rugby and surrounding communities. For every...