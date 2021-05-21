newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby, ND

Live events Rugby — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 1 day ago

(RUGBY, ND) Rugby is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rugby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42L7PV_0a7ClazO00

125th Anniversary Celebration

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1520 Advent St, Harvey, ND

125th Anniversary Celebration at Harvey First Lutheran Church, 1520 Advent St, Harvey, ND 58341, Harvey, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 07:00 am to Sun Jul 18 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Agkbz_0a7ClazO00

IMC Festival of the Arts Performance – TBA and Fiddle Hall of Fame Ceremony

Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Dunseith, ND

TBA and Fiddle Hall of Fame Ceremony The concert is $10 USD or free to Old Time Fiddle Workshop participants. Photo ... Read More\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TR8f_0a7ClazO00

Peaceful Skies Stargazing

Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 10939 US-281, Dunseith, ND

Join the Norther Skies Astronomical Society for a dark skies tour. They'll start with a constellation tour, showing the main constellations, stars, and how to find the north star. As it gets...

Learn More

Session 7 Performances

Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Dunseith, ND

Art Exhibit, Choir, Barbershop Choirs, Harp, World Percussion & Handbells Concert - Burdick Center for the Performing Arts - 4:00 ... Read More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcTX7_0a7ClazO00

Rugby E-Waste Collection

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

On Wednesday June 2nd, ND E-Waste and the Rugby Jaycee's are holding a computer recycling event that will be open to the public and businesses in Rugby and surrounding communities. For every...

Learn More
Rugby Journal

Rugby Journal

Rugby, ND
1
Followers
8
Post
16
Views
ABOUT

With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rugby, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Computer Recycling#Free Events#Local Events#Arts Events#Live Theater#Nd Rrb Rugby#Sun Jul#Nd Join#Nd Art Exhibit#Choir#Barbershop Choirs#Harp#The Rugby Jaycee#Live Content#In Person Events#Performing Arts#Stars#Stand Up Comedy#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...