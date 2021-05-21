Live events on the horizon in Unionville

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Unionville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Unionville area:

Show Me Shootout Milan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Business, MO-5, Milan, MO

Show Me Shootout Event Classes: 85 Limited Pro Stock Tractors 95 Limited Pro Stock Tractors Light Weight Super Stock Tractors Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks Pro Modified 4WD Trucks Super Modified...

Monthly free entry tournament 10-ball modified Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 1021 E Maple St, Centerville, IA

its that time again- May Free entry tournament... 10-ball modified. call pocket n ball, no short rack. races TBD. Dbl elimination. Bar is adding 100$ to pay the top 4. table will open at 4:30pm...

BATTLE WARS SUMMER CAMP Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 N 13th St, Centerville, IA

Battle Wars is back!! Join us Tuesday, June 22nd from 9-11 AM for the coolest target practice and all-out Nerf War around! SFFT will provide the bullets, eye protection, snack, and FUN. You just...

2021 Patriots Picnic - Appanoose County Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The Patriot's Picnic series is a concert series honoring the organizations and facilities that support our veterans and their families. This purpose of these concerts is to get the community to...

Bike Night in Centerville, IA Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ready to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather and some good rock n roll?? Hop on your bike and meet us in Centerville on May 28th for bike night!!