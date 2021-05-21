newsbreak-logo
Seymour, TX

Seymour events calendar

Seymour Updates
 1 day ago

(SEYMOUR, TX) Seymour is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIuW6_0a7ClYAo00

Food Preservation-Jams & Jellies

Archer City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 512 W Cottonwood St, Archer City, TX

Food event in Archer City, TX by That's My Jam and Archer County - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension on Tuesday, June 8 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EATTB_0a7ClYAo00

Vernon Farmers Market

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OReZJ_0a7ClYAo00

Vernon High School Graduation

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 2110 Stadium Dr, Vernon, TX

Vernon High School Graduation is on Facebook. To connect with Vernon High School Graduation, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceHBS_0a7ClYAo00

20th Annual Art Show at the RRVM

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 4600 College Dr, Vernon, TX

The Red River Valley Museum International Juried Art Show is open to the public! Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. This cost also allows you to tour the entire museum. Awards will...

Learn More

Tours for Tots(and Teens!) — Red River Valley Museum

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 4600 College Dr, Vernon, TX

Join us to celebrate the newly redesigned Bond, Wright, and Betty King Wright Galleries! For two hours only all visitors will receive free admission! Our knowledgeable staff and volunteers will be...

Learn More
Seymour, TX
