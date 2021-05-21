newsbreak-logo
Mission, SD

Live events Mission — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Mission Digest
Mission Digest
 1 day ago

(MISSION, SD) Live events are coming to Mission.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0qHe_0a7ClXI500

Barn Quilt Workshop

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us at the MPCC Valentine campus and learn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqpOw_0a7ClXI500

Board Meeting

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of conducting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKT5L_0a7ClXI500

Brent Beamer

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E 1st St, Valentine, NE

Bolo Beer Co. welcomes Brent Beamer for a solo acoustic show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEesF_0a7ClXI500

Valentine Farmers' Market

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4rpe_0a7ClXI500

Memorial Day Street Dance and redneck party!!

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Memorial Day Street Dance and redneck party!! at Valentine, Nebraska, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 08:00 pm

Mission Digest

Mission Digest

Mission, SD
With Mission Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

