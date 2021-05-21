Live events Mission — what’s coming up

(MISSION, SD) Live events are coming to Mission.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

Barn Quilt Workshop Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us at the MPCC Valentine campus and learn...

Board Meeting Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of conducting...

Brent Beamer Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E 1st St, Valentine, NE

Bolo Beer Co. welcomes Brent Beamer for a solo acoustic show!

Valentine Farmers' Market Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Memorial Day Street Dance and redneck party!! Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Memorial Day Street Dance and redneck party!! at Valentine, Nebraska, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 08:00 pm