Meeker, CO

Meeker calendar: What's coming up

Meeker Times
 1 day ago

(MEEKER, CO) Live events are coming to Meeker.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meeker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBQhF_0a7ClWPM00

Sandwash Enduro 2021

Maybell, Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 67, Maybell, CO

Rmec and Enduro Colorado 2 day series points races. Location sandwash basin 45 miles west of Craig Colorado take hwy 40 west to Maybell. Turn west onto Hwy 318 towards sunbeam. Go approximately 16...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FDBR_0a7ClWPM00

Shelton Wedding Celebration

Meeker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1240 County Road 8, Meeker, CO 81641

Please join us at the Green Cabins on June 19th, 2021 to celebrate the marriage of Christina Cameron and Trenton Shelton!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7RBK_0a7ClWPM00

Rinehart R100

Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The R100 is a family friendly 3D archery circuit that works with clubs all across the country to host R100 events. All events will be the same format including 2 50 target courses which are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3UK_0a7ClWPM00

Suzy Bogguss

Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 132 E 4th st, Rifle, CO 81650

Grammy award-winning and Platinum-selling artist Suzy Bogguss is one to chase the muse wherever it may lead. She has covered Country, Swing,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XObyh_0a7ClWPM00

Rifle Creek Labor Day Championship

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3004 CO-325, Rifle, CO

36-hole individual stroke play tournament, flighted with gross and net payouts.

Meeker, CO
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

