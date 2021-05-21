Argos events coming up

(ARGOS, IN) Live events are coming to Argos.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Argos area:

Men's Sporting Clay Shooting Bourbon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1010 9B Rd, Bourbon, IN

We are excited to offer to you a Sporting Clay Shoot on May 23rd at 2pm at the “Back Forty Sporting Clays” (1010 9B Road Bourbon, IN 46504). This will require your own equipment (traditionally a...

RACE #6 FIVESEVEN DESIGNS ELITE DIRT OVAL SERIES Argos, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 17345 Old US Hwy 31, Argos, IN

Everyone is welcome at every race. Top 3 and Tq awards every race. Practice $10 a person Race day Novice $20 All other Elite series classes $25 Practice SEPT. 10th 5pm-10pm Racing SEPT. 11th...

Twisted Run Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1660 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN

The Twisted Run is on Saturday November 6, 2021. It includes the following events: 6.6K Run and 3.2K Run.

Monster Truck Throwdown - Plymouth, Indiana - September 11, 2021 Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 11621 12th Rd #9010, Plymouth, IN

Monster Truck Throwdown invades the Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana for one huge day of destruction Saturday, September 11, 2021! About this event Monster Truck Throwdown invades the...

The Trad Forum Argos, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 West Street, Argos, IN 46501

The Trad Forum's goal is to explore ways to navigate our current political climate as Traditionalist Christians, and to prepare.