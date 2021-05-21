newsbreak-logo
Argos, IN

Argos events coming up

Posted by 
Argos Times
Argos Times
 1 day ago

(ARGOS, IN) Live events are coming to Argos.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Argos area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtBF3_0a7ClVWd00

Men's Sporting Clay Shooting

Bourbon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1010 9B Rd, Bourbon, IN

We are excited to offer to you a Sporting Clay Shoot on May 23rd at 2pm at the “Back Forty Sporting Clays” (1010 9B Road Bourbon, IN 46504). This will require your own equipment (traditionally a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEC7m_0a7ClVWd00

RACE #6 FIVESEVEN DESIGNS ELITE DIRT OVAL SERIES

Argos, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 17345 Old US Hwy 31, Argos, IN

Everyone is welcome at every race. Top 3 and Tq awards every race. Practice $10 a person Race day Novice $20 All other Elite series classes $25 Practice SEPT. 10th 5pm-10pm Racing SEPT. 11th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSYdU_0a7ClVWd00

Twisted Run

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1660 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN

The Twisted Run is on Saturday November 6, 2021. It includes the following events: 6.6K Run and 3.2K Run.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wa1gq_0a7ClVWd00

Monster Truck Throwdown - Plymouth, Indiana - September 11, 2021

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 11621 12th Rd #9010, Plymouth, IN

Monster Truck Throwdown invades the Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana for one huge day of destruction Saturday, September 11, 2021! About this event Monster Truck Throwdown invades the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pmuo_0a7ClVWd00

The Trad Forum

Argos, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 West Street, Argos, IN 46501

The Trad Forum's goal is to explore ways to navigate our current political climate as Traditionalist Christians, and to prepare.

Learn More
ABOUT

With Argos Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

