Oakridge, OR

Live events Oakridge — what’s coming up

Oakridge Times
 1 day ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Oakridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oakridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Seh2_0a7ClUdu00

GVA Work Party Range Maintenance

Lowell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Pengra Rd, Lowell, OR

Work party at 8am sharp. We will be doing range maintenance. We have a lot to do!! We want to get the club's grounds looking great for the upcoming 3D shoot. Please get a hold of Jeff Coleman if...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7kn7_0a7ClUdu00

Hardesty Hardcore

Oakridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Description: The 14 mile “Hardcore” starts and finishes at the Hardesty Trailhead, climbing 3300 feet in the first 4.5 miles, descending 3300 feet in the next 4 miles, and then “rolling” hills for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tT64Q_0a7ClUdu00

The Dam Marathon

Oakridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Hands down the most beautiful run, located in the mountains outside Eugene, Oregon (the Headwaters of the Willamette River). You get to run across that Dam! An opportunity of a lifetime! Runners...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46m1Gh_0a7ClUdu00

Diamonds in the Rough Quilt Show

Lowell, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 65 South Pioneer Street, Lowell, OR 97452

17th Annual quilt show "Diamonds in the Rough," brought to you by the Lowell Pine Needlers, is a quilt show and community fundraiser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ik6Lt_0a7ClUdu00

The Westfir 25K and 50K

Westfir, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Westfir, OR

The Westfir 25K and 50K features between 3,625 to 7,150 feet of elevation gain depending on the course you select. The 50K course will include the Cloverpatch trail,Tire Mountain trail and Alpine...

