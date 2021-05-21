Live events on the horizon in Onamia

(ONAMIA, MN) Onamia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onamia:

BBQFest Cookoff Isle, MN

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 5436 479th St, Isle, MN

We will be hosting our 4th Annual Hunters BBQFest Cookoff Competition on Saturday, July 17th! There is no cost to compete and the winner will go home with a cash prize! Click the link for full...

Guided ATV Adventure Isle, MN

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 5436 479th St, Isle, MN

Join us for a guided ATV adventure on Saturday, June 19th! 4-Wheelers, Side by Sides, ATV's all welcome. We will start out at Hunters Point and stop along the way for a pizza picnic lunch...

Couples Tournament Isle, MN

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 5436 479th St, Isle, MN

21st Annual Couples Tournament *$250/boat *100 boat max *CPR (Catch Photo Release) format Grab a partner and fish for a chance to win big money at the Hunters Point Couples Tournament! Each team...

Big Stix Golf Tournament and Raffle Onamia, MN

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 39497 92nd Ave, Onamia, MN

SAVE THE DATE ! JUNE 12th, 2021 Our 4th Annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer event is in honor of Ramona's Dad, Harold C. Hamilton. Golf Tournament * Sign up your 4-person team by Wed, June 2nd...

Devoted Women's Retreat Onamia, MN

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:59 PM

Address: 18955 Woodland Rd, Onamia, MN

Devoted Women\'s Retreat Giving All To The Worthy One Timber Bay Retreat Center 18955 Woodland Rd. Onamia, MN 56359 Registration: $150 (includes 2 nights lodging and all meals) Register

