Live events Borrego Springs — what’s coming up

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Borrego Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Borrego Springs:

Road Trippin': Anza-Borrego State Park Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: Borrego Springs, CA

Aho Tribe, Come out and celebrate the spirit of unity with us! We will haul ass towards SD around 5:30pm and get there by 730pm. We are located in the OC area and will be sending details to the...

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 17606 Harrison Park Rd, Julian, CA

**CROSS-POSTED, RSVP'S do not show 150+ singles attending** June 11-13, 2021 SUMMERFEST SINGLES RETREAT www.SoCalSinglesRetreat.com Make plans now as we head to Julian this Summer! Join us at 😎...

FULL MOON NIGHT RUCK: Eagle Rock - San Diego Triton Ruck Club [Team RWB] Warner Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

FULL MOON NIGHT RUCK: Eagle Rock, Warner Springs, CA! This Ruck is open to ALL SKILL LEVELS and you are welcome to invite your family and friends. We will be launching the night ruck in WAVES and...

Open Studios Art Tour - Julian, CA Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Saturday October 9, 2021: Julian Open Studios Art Tour 2021Saturday - Sunday, October 9 & 10, 2021...

Badwater Salton Sea 2021 Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:30 AM

Address: 1112 Tilting T Dr, Borrego Springs, CA

AdventureCORPS, Inc. hosts BADWATER Salton Sea annually at the end of April. This remarkable event challenges up to 45 teams of two or three ultrarunners - running together as duos or trios for...