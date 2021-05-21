Shoals events calendar

(SHOALS, IN) Shoals is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shoals:

Upgrade Your Immune System Loogootee, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 15519 U.S. 231, Loogootee, IN 47553

In this workshop, Dr. Terry Harmon will be discussing immune system health including the "Chi Rho" method to optimize immune function.

Porsche Parade 2021 French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

PCA National\'s Annual Porsche Parade is being held this year in French Lick, Indiana from July 11-17 at both the French Lick Springs Resort and the West Baden Springs Resorts. For more info go to...

ABC Annual Conference West Baden Springs, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 8538 W Baden Ave, West Baden Springs, IN

ABC Annual Conference offers the most detailed and comprehensive training in the industry. All of our ABC members agree to uphold the ABC Code of Ethics and professional standards of membership...

House of Diversity Indiana Family Picnic Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 16117 US-231, Loogootee, IN

This fun event is our second annual family picnic for the LGBTQ+ and their allies to have fun, meet new people, share lunch and their stories. West Boggs Park offers several activities like a huge...

Block Bash French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 613 Arnold F Habig Blvd, French Lick, IN

"Cutting Edge Art" at its finest! Watch some of the top chainsaw carvers in the nation up close and personal during this annual bash. Live chainsaw carving, carving auction, live entertainment...